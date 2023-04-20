'Congratulations to Arjun but...': Brett Lee serves eye-opener after Tendulkar jr.'s match-winning last over in IPL 2023

Young Arjun Tendulkar has become the toast of the entire nation following his dream last final over for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2023 match on Tuesday. Son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun was given the task of defending 20 runs in the final over, and he did it in style by giving away just 5 runs and picking his maiden IPL 2023 wicket. From debuting against Kolkata Knight Riders to dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar to get off the mark in the wicket column, it was been quite the adventure for young Arjun in his young 2-match old IPL career. Brett Lee comes up with a very intriguing point about Arjun Tendulkar's bowling. (Getty/PTI)

While everyone went ga-ga over Arjun and his death-bowling abilities, one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, Brett Lee chose to see beyond the obvious, which is the 21-year-old's immaculate yorker-delivering skills. In a video shared by MI batter Tilak Varma, he referred to Arjun as the team's 'yorker king', and Lee dwelled on the same saying the way he executed his plans holds young Arjun in a wonderful stead. Arjun himself had said during the post-match presentation ceremony that he has been practicing the yorker and was glad to be able to implement them when needed.

"He handled the pressure beautifully. To give away just 4-5 runs in that last over, getting his first wicket in IPL. Congratulations to him but I had said prior to that happening, no matter what happened at the end, that experience of him bowling in the death - I'm hoping it's a positive one - would just take his game from strength to strength," Lee said on Jio Cinema after the match.

Against KKR at Wankhede, Arjun opened the bowling for MI and finished with 0/17 in two overs. Against SRH, he went one batter ending with 1/18 and bowled with both the new ball and in the death. Speed may not be Arjun's greatest, forte but Lee reckons this exposure such early on in his career promises to take the left-arm quick a long way in his career.

"He tried to nail that wide-line yorker and he did it very well. It's hard coming in, playing only his 2nd match, he was under pressure with the whole team relying on him... he honed himself impeccably, he spoke well and his game is only going to improve," mentioned Lee, whose rivalry with Arjun's father, Sachin is on epic proportions.

