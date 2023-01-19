'Considering the next best score was not even 40...': Virat Kohli's take on Shubman Gill's double century

Shubman Gill played one of the greatest ODI innings of all time on Thursday, scoring a double century on a pitch where most of his teammates struggled to make a mark. His 208 off 149 balls took India to a score of 349/8 and while it looked like the hosts may pull off a big win after they sent half of the New Zealand side back in the hut within the first 25 overs, they only ended up winning the match in the last over thanks to Michael Bracewell's astonishing knock of 140 off 78 balls.

Gill almost single-handedly took India to their big total, with the next best score being captain Rohit Sharma's 34 off 38 balls. Former skipper Virat Kohli, who himself fell on 8 off 10 balls after having scored centuries in his last two ODIs, acknowledged as much.

“I would call it outstanding. Especially considering that the next best score wasn't even 40, and the fact that he got a double hundred was a knock at a very, very high level,” said Kohli in a video on BCCI.tv.

“I think he was totally in his element today and showed why so many people have been saying such great things about him for years. I wish him all the best. Hope he builds on this. Today it was just a privilege to watch him bat,” he said. Skipper Rohit Sharma was also all praise for Gill after the match. “Watching Gill bat is fanastic, clean striking and no aerial shots. We wanted to give him a run before the SL series the kind of form he was in. He's such a free-flowing batsman,” he said.

Gill is the fifth Indian batter to have scored a double century in the format. The 23-year-old is also the youngest male batter to have got to the milestone. His innings included 19 fours and nine sixes.

