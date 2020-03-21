Coronavirus pandemic: ‘The more seriously we take it...’ - Usman Khawaja suggests idea to deal with Covid-19 threat

cricket

Australia cricketer Usman Khawaja sent out an important message amid the coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the entire world. More than 9,800 people have lost their lives so far while in excess of 230,000 people have been infected by the outbreak of virus. Khawaja took to social media to educate the masses and also urged them to take the threat seriously. He also outlined do’s and don’ts for people to follow in order to keep themselves and people around safe.

Khawaja’s tweet read: “Just because mortality rate for many isn’t high, doesn’t mean you should have a blasé attitude. It’s our responsibility as society to think about the elderly and the social and economical cost this will have on so many lives. We all need to do out part.

He further wrote: “The more seriously we take it, then hopefully, the quicker we can get through it and the less amout of lives that are affected both medically and financially. We need to think about others and not just ourselves.

The entire sporting calender has been shredded due to the outbreak of coronavirus in an year when several multi-national sporting events were scheduled to take place.

Khawaja wasn’t part of the Australian team who saw their bilateral series against New Zealand being called off indefinitely. Australia had crushed the Kiwis by 71 runs in the first ODI of three-match series in Sydney.

No international cricket matches are currently being played currently as a precautionary measure against the virus and fate of T20 World Cup in Australia later this year is also in jeopardy.

Apart from international cricket, the schedule of national T20 leagues have also been ripped apart. The knockout stages of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been cancelled while the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) has been pushed back to April 15 from March 29.