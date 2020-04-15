e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / County cricketers left frustrated due to COVID-19, says Buttler

County cricketers left frustrated due to COVID-19, says Buttler

Buttler last played a full match in February when England played their last T20I in South Africa. He then played a tour match in Sri Lanka on March 12 before England’s tour of the country was called off due to the pandemic.

cricket Updated: Apr 15, 2020 09:53 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
File image of Jos Buttler
File image of Jos Buttler(REUTERS)
         

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler said that it is in periods like these that cricketers realise how lucky they are to play the game.

Cricket, like almost every other major sport in the world, has been under a near total shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and all future tournaments, including the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) and the 2020 T20 World Cup, are under a cloud of uncertainty.

“A lot of the times because of the schedule you get so busy and sadly, you sort of think, ‘When is the next break. I could do with some time away.’ Now we have this enforced break and we all realise how lucky we are to play,” Buttler told his Rajasthan Royals teammate Ish Sodhi in a video chat hosted on the team’s Facebook page.

Buttler last played a full match in February when England played their last T20I in South Africa. He then played a tour match in Sri Lanka on March 12 before England’s tour of the country was called off due to the pandemic.

He was supposed to turn out for the Rajasthan Royals after the Test series in Sri Lanka but the IPL was first deferred from March 29 to April 15. It is now set to be further postponed with the Indian government extending the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

“I haven’t picked up a bat for a while now and I was thinking I’d love to got out for a hit. Especially for us in England, our summer is just about to start so all the County cricketers are so frustrated. They have been indoors all winter and were to get going and now they can’t,” he said.

Buttler has contributed in his own way in the fight against coronavirus in the United Kingdom. He auctioned off the jersey he wore in England’s successful 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand and the proceeds went into buying equipment for the Royal Brompton and Harefield hospitals located in London.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Govt issues revised guidelines for Covid-19 lockdown: What’s mandatory, what’s prohibited
Govt issues revised guidelines for Covid-19 lockdown: What’s mandatory, what’s prohibited
From lathicharge to probe: What happened in Mumbai’s Bandra
From lathicharge to probe: What happened in Mumbai’s Bandra
Coronavirus cases in India climb to 11,439, death toll at 377
Coronavirus cases in India climb to 11,439, death toll at 377
Covid-19 update: Exemptions post April 20 not applicable for coronavirus hotspots
Covid-19 update: Exemptions post April 20 not applicable for coronavirus hotspots
Facebook Messenger launches WHO chatbot for Covid-19
Facebook Messenger launches WHO chatbot for Covid-19
How Gadkari plans to convert Covid-19 into an opportunity to resume highway work
How Gadkari plans to convert Covid-19 into an opportunity to resume highway work
‘Effortless, takes people down’: Jos Buttler describes India star
‘Effortless, takes people down’: Jos Buttler describes India star
Covid-19: Could Ebola trial drug be the answer, robots serve patients | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Could Ebola trial drug be the answer, robots serve patients | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news