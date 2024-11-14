London [UK], : Former cricketer Courtney Winfield-Hill will join the England Women coaching set-up as an assistant coach for the upcoming tour to South Africa and the 2025 Women's Ashes. Courtney Winfield-Hill to join England Women coaching set-up for upcoming tours

The 37-year-old is currently coaching with Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash League and will link up with the group in South Africa at the conclusion of her commitments in Australia. Winfield-Hill was part of the England Women coaching group for the tour to Ireland in September and worked with Trent Rockets in this summer's Women's Hundred.

Courtney previously held a regional academy coach role for Northern Diamonds and assistant coach roles with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League and England Women's A and U19 squads.

As a player, the Australia-born pace bowler represented her home state Queensland Fire as well as Brisbane Heat.

Following her appointment in the England Women's coaching set-up, Winfield-Hill said that she is proud to be a part of the set-up.

"I am really proud to be a part of the set-up. Since working with England teams, I have been made to feel nothing but welcomed and feel the ECB have invested in developing me as a coach," Winfield-Hill was quoted in a release from England Cricket as saying.

"The development of the domestic game over the last five years has been brilliant to watch and I have taken a lot from recent involvements with the England A, development games and the Ireland tour," she added.

The 37-year-old added she is looking to link up and work with the group for the South Africa and the Ashes.

"South Africa and the Ashes are two exciting series' and I am really looking forward to linking up and working with the group," she concluded.

Director of England Women's Cricket Jonathan Finch said that Courtney will bring a different outlook on the game.

"Courtney has played such an important role in developing the up-and-coming players on our international pathway and adds tremendous value in any environment she is part of. She will bring a different outlook on the game into the coaching team which will ensure the support we provide to players continually moves forward in what will be an exciting period for the senior team," Finch said.

