COVID-19: James Anderson to raise funds by auctioning shirt, bat and wicket

COVID-19: James Anderson to raise funds by auctioning shirt, bat and wicket

cricket Updated: Apr 25, 2020 18:49 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
File image of James Anderson.
File image of James Anderson.(REUTERS)
         

London, April 25 (IANS) With the coronavirus outbreak bringing the world to a standstill, sportspersons have tried their best to help the poor and needy and English pacer James Anderson is now set to auction his shirt, bat and a wicket from the last Test that he played in Cape Town to help raise fund to fight the pandemic. The items will be autographed by the fast bowler.

Taking to Twitter, Anderson wrote: “We’re auctioning this lot off on eBay for @gowellfund. My shirt and stump from the last Test I played in Cape Town and my Tailender bat.”

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers on Friday decided to auction their 2016 IPL knock bats, shirts and gloves online with the proceeds from that going for the coronavirus cause and for an organisation that supports getting meals on peoples’ tables.

The online platform is part of de Villiers’ social activities in helping those in need and Kohli also promised to bring his foundation on board so that the cause is mutually beneficial to both India and South Africa.

On May 14 in 2016, de Villiers smashed an unbeaten 52-ball 129 while Kohli slammed 109 off just 55 deliveries to guide RCB to a 144-run win over now Gujarat Lions. RCB had posted 248/4, the second-highest score in IPL history.

“The hunger around the world hurts me, they can’t get food on the table and I have been supporting that cause. Nothing can be worse. That has been my focus and will be for the rest of life,” South African batting ace de Villiers told Indian captain Kohli during an Instagram live chat.

“The 2016 knock against Gujarat Lions was enjoyable. That partnership. We both got hundreds. So I asked you (Virat) to get hold of that bat and I have also got mine. Now we sign our shirts from that match and ours bats. The plan is to get it on an online auction platform,” said de Villiers, spilling the beans.

“It will be a nice collectors item. All proceeds will go for COVID-19 issue and a cause that supports getting meals on peoples’ tables,” added the 36-year old, regarded as one of the most destructive cricketers of all time.

“This is an amazing idea. The foundation plan is great and I can bring in my foundation too. and we can do it together,” said Kohli with a beaming smile on his face.

--IANS

bbh/

