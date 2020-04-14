e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Coronavirus is like a bowling machine,’ Irfan Pathan uses cricket analogy, urges people to stay home

‘Coronavirus is like a bowling machine,’ Irfan Pathan uses cricket analogy, urges people to stay home

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the lockdown -- that was initially put in place for three weeks -- will now be extended till May 3.

cricket Updated: Apr 14, 2020 16:47 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme.
Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme.(PTI)
         

Former Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan on Tuesday used some cricket analogies to urge everyone to continue staying home and steer clear of getting infected with coronavirus which has claimed thousands of lives across the world.

“The #coronavirus is like a bowling machine. It is controlled and bowling outside the off stump. As long as we aren’t touching the away going deliveries we will be fine and eventually we will save our wicket and save the Test match for our country... #stayhome #lockdown,” Pathan said in his tweet.

READ | Michael Hussey explains why MS Dhoni ‘is the greatest finisher of all time’

 

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the lockdown -- that was initially put in place for three weeks -- will now be extended till May 3.

In his address to the nation, Modi offered the states -- a chance -- “you will be monitored till April 20 and conditional reprieve may be given on how well you perform”.

READ| ‘He is the wall, flies under the radar’: Nathan Lyon identifies India batsman as big threat

“The fight against coronavirus will be more strictly enforced in the next one week. By 20 April, every town, every police station, every district, every state will be evaluated on how well lockdown is being followed or which areas have been able to protect itself from coronavirus,” he said.

Over 330 people have so far lost their lives in India due to COVID-19 while more than 10,000 confirmed cases have been reported.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Nowhere in the game’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at govt over Covid-19 testing kits
‘Nowhere in the game’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at govt over Covid-19 testing kits
LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India mount to 10,815, death toll touches 353
LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India mount to 10,815, death toll touches 353
‘No need to panic, sufficient reserves of food and medicines’: Amit Shah
‘No need to panic, sufficient reserves of food and medicines’: Amit Shah
How to access Delhi govt’s Covid-19 relief centres on Google Maps
How to access Delhi govt’s Covid-19 relief centres on Google Maps
Hero MotoCorp’s first-responder mobile ambulances: All you need to know
Hero MotoCorp’s first-responder mobile ambulances: All you need to know
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
Watch: Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients
Watch: Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news