Crazy about Virender Sehwag, parents rushed to buy boy's suit when she was born: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur's story

On the morning their first child, Harmanpreet Kaur, was born, Harmandar Bhullar and his wife Satwinder Kaur made an unusual stop on their way home from the hospital. Instead of shopping for pink baby clothes, the couple from Dunneke village near Moga went looking for a boy’s suit — bright yellow, toddler-size, with a cheerful slogan stitched across the front: “Good Batting.” Navi Mumbai: India�s captain Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates the wicket of South Africa�s Ayabonga Khaka during the ICC Women's World Cup final ODI cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI11_03_2025_000016A)(PTI)

“We wanted to tell the world that daughters are equal to sons. That is why we made her wear the suit after she was born. Soon after that, we took her to the gurdwara sahib near our home. Maybe, it was the prophecy written on it…Harman won the World Cup on Sunday and became the world’s best captain. Today we went to the gurdwara sahib to seek Guru Nanak Dev ji’s blessings for Harman’s team. We felt we should take the suit with us,” Harmandar told The Indian Express.

More than three decades later, that tiny outfit, carefully preserved by Satwinder, feels like destiny stitched in cotton. On the day India lifted the Women’s World Cup after a 52-run win over South Africa at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, the words on that yellow suit seemed to echo across generations. Their daughter, Harmanpreet, now 36, had not just batted well; she had led India to a historic title and become the face of a new era in women’s cricket.

This Gurpurab, the Bhullars’ visit to their village gurdwara was more emotional than ever. Satwinder carried the yellow suit with her — a symbol of faith and fulfilment.

Back home in Dunneke, the excitement hasn’t faded. Visitors poured in through the day — neighbours, relatives, local leaders — all eager to share in the family’s pride. Parked by the gate was Harmanpreet’s first car, a modest Alto hatchback. Inside, the living room walls told their own story: photographs of Harmanpreet with Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Amitabh Bachchan.

When she was younger, Harmanpreet was hooked to Sehwag’s batting style, Satwinder said. “She was a fan of Virender Sehwag. She would get his posters as well as picture cards. She wanted to imitate his batting style. She used to collect photographs of Kapil Dev with the 1983 World Cup trophy and Sachin Tendulkar with the 2011 World Cup trophy. It was so touching to see Sachin Tendulkar clapping for Harman and her team (in the final on Sunday),” Satwinder said.

The Bhullars “feel blessed” that they were able to experience the World Cup-winning moment from the stands. Both of them were at DY Patil Stadium when Harmanpreet took a catch and celebrated with teammates after the 52-run win over South Africa.

The picture of the 36-year-old skipper leaping into her father’s arms after years of heartbreak was a “touching moment.” On Harmandar’s phone are dozens of photos from that night, each one capturing joy, pride, and relief in equal measure.

Harmanpreet had shown traits of a leader early on, Satwinder recalled. “As a child, she would play with a plastic bat or washing stick with the boys and girls on the street. But her favourite part of the ‘match-day routine’ involved her making all the other children stand in a line while she would play the role of an inspector. Even when she went to a new place, like my mother’s village Mandiani, she would easily make friends. Those kids would follow her instructions and her. She would behave like a leader back then also.”

The Bhullars are dreaming bigger now. Moga was once home to triple Olympic gold medallist and Indian hockey captain, the late Balbir Singh Sr. Harmandar hopes his daughter will carry that legacy forward. “The CWG silver (2022) remains a special medal for her… Now she wants to win the Olympic gold for India too,” he said.

They also have a message for parents of girls. “If girls don’t face any opposition to play sport and get all the freedom, then the sky’s the limit for them.”

For the Bhullars, that yellow suit — now neatly folded, its slogan slightly faded — remains a reminder of a promise made and fulfilled.

Because long before Harmanpreet Kaur lifted the World Cup, her parents had already announced it to the world: Good batting, girl.