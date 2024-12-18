New Delhi [India], : The cricketing fraternity took to social media to praise 38-year-old off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin following his announcement of retirement from Test cricket after the conclusion of the Brisbane Test at the Gabba on Wednesday. Cricket fraternity lauds Ravichandran Ashwin's illustrious Test career following his retirement

India's celebrated off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin revealed his decision to retire from international cricket moments after the Brisbane Test ended in a draw.

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who shared the dressing room with Ashwin at both international and domestic levels, commended him on his remarkable career.

"A GOAT retires. Well done on what's been an outstanding career. Proud to have played with you and definitely the greatest ever to have played from Tamil Nadu @ashwinravi99. Much love and enjoy some leisurely time with family and friends," Karthik wrote on X.

https://x.com/DineshKarthik/status/1869265221170479615

West Indies legend Ian Bishop lauded Ashwin's contributions during his illustrious 14-year international career.

"Thank you, Ravi Ashwin. Glad you came, and that you were a part of the international game for so long, with such excellence. You taught, you educated, and you entertained," Ian Bishop wrote on X.

https://x.com/irbishi/status/1869277188559966466

Former India captain and leg-spinner Anil Kumble congratulated Ashwin on his "stellar" career.

"@ashwinravi99 your journey has been nothing short of extraordinary! With over 700 international wickets and a keen cricketing mind, you are one of the finest to have graced the field. Congratulations on a stellar career, and here's to an even brighter future off the field!" Kumble posted on X.

https://x.com/anilkumble1074/status/1869284019424391178

India's right-handed batter KL Rahul praised Ashwin for his skill, determination, and passion for the game.

"Congratulations on a legendary career, Ash! Your skill, determination, and passion for the game have inspired us all. It's been an honour to share the field and the dressing room with you. Wishing you all the best for what lies ahead. @ashwinravi99," Rahul posted on X.

https://x.com/klrahul/status/1869314430175166872

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara reflected on his shared moments with Ashwin during their time in the national team.

"Many congratulations on a career you can be very proud of, Ash! Your dedication and contribution to Indian cricket over a long period will be etched in history as one of the best to have represented the country! Over the years, we have shared countless memories on and off the field, and your decision today suddenly brings a lump in the throat and a flashback of some of the great times we have shared. While this chapter may have ended, I am sure you will continue to contribute to Indian cricket and the game at large. Wishing you and your family all the best for the future. As a teammate and friend, it has truly been an honour and a pleasure to have played with you!" Pujara wrote on X.

https://x.com/cheteshwar1/status/1869303656774050066

Karnataka opener Mayank Agarwal described Ashwin's retirement as befitting a legend.

"He came, he saw, he conquered, and he left like a legend! This is so your style to spin this sudden announcement, Ashley!! One of the best spinners I have had the privilege of sharing the dressing room with. Thank you for the magic, the memories, and the mastery. Continue to spin your all-round magic wherever you go," Agarwal wrote on X.

https://x.com/mayankcricket/status/1869277607759593630

Earlier, Ashwin appeared alongside India's captain Rohit Sharma at the post-match press conference to announce his decision. Speculation about his retirement began to build when he became emotional and was hugged by Virat Kohli.

Ashwin played 106 Tests, taking a staggering 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls, and scored 3,503 runs. His contributions to Indian cricket extend far beyond these impressive statistics.

He is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history and the second-highest for India, behind Anil Kumble . He also has the second-most five-wicket hauls in Tests, after Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan .

Ashwin was instrumental in India's dominance in Test cricket, especially during their rise to the top between 2014 and 2019.

In limited-overs cricket, Ashwin played 181 matches, taking 228 wickets. He featured in 116 ODIs, claiming 156 wickets with best figures of 4/25 and scoring 707 runs. In 65 T20Is, he took 72 wickets, with best figures of 4/8, and scored 184 runs.

With 765 international wickets across formats, Ashwin is India's second-highest wicket-taker, behind Kumble . He was also part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad and the 2013 Champions Trophy team.

Ashwin's retirement marks the end of a remarkable era, leaving behind a legacy that will inspire future generations.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.