Cricket umpire dies weeks after being hit by a ball during a match

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 17:42 IST

A veteran cricket umpire, John Williams, passed away on Thursday, weeks after being hit by a ball on the head durign a match. The long standing Pembrokeshire umpire, who played as a cricketer, before becoming an official, and then later on serving as a administrator, was injured by a ball during a Division Two game between Pembroke and Narberth at Treleet on July 13.

The 80-year-old, according to a report from Western Telegraph, was transferred to the University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff, where he was left in a coma.

Pembrokeshire Cricket announced the news of the umpire’s demise on Twitter: “Sad news this morning regarding umpire John Williams. John passed away this morning with his family at his bedside. Thoughts of all of Pembrokeshire Cricket are with Hilary and the boys at this difficult and sad time.”

John passed away this morning with his family at his bedside. Thoughts of all of Pembrokeshire Cricket are with Hilary and the boys at this difficult and sad time — Pembrokeshire Cricket 🏏 (@PembsCricket) August 15, 2019

According to a report from the Sun, the match was stopped after the accident.

“I’m sure all of Pembrokeshire Cricket would like to join us in sending our best wishes to John and we all hope he has a speedy recovery,” a statement from the hospital was quoted by the British newspaper.

