ICC World Cup 2019: Michael Vaughan takes a sly dig at India after West Indies’ spirited chase against Sri Lanka

On the back of a scintillating knock by Nicholas Pooran, West Indies almost overhauled the target set by Sri Lanka, but a timely wicket by Angelo Mathews consigned Jason Holder’s men to their sixth defeat. However, this innings was lauded by fans and pundits alike and they also praised West Indies’ attitude of not giving up even when the asking rate kept escalating. Despite giving it their all, West Indies fell short, but the side was praised for the brilliant attitude and for not losing hope even when the target kept slipping away from grasp.

Harsha Bhogle lauded the Caribbean side for going after the target even when the target seemed to keep going out of control. Former England captain Michael Vaughan, however, used it as an opportunity to take a subtle dig at Virat Kohli & Co. after their lack of intent in a similar situation against England. MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav almost shut shop and did not press the accelerator even as the asking rate kept escalating.

“Got to love the West Indies. Even when the target is seemingly beyond reach, they keep going for it. t the moment, they are like a guerrilla force with only a few weapons. They can win a battle here and there but don’t have enough to win a war. But they keep at it,” he wrote while posting a couple of tweets.

At the moment, they are like a guerrilla force with only a few weapons. They can win a battle here and there but don't have enough to win a war. But they keep at it. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 1, 2019

Replying to this tweet, Michael Vaughan wrote: “Unlike India !!!”, taking a dig at the approach Team India showed against England while chasing 338 just a day before.

After their unbeaten run came to a halt, India will now have a chance to book their semi-final berth when they take on Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 12:59 IST