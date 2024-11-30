Nov 30 - England's Harry Brook was finally dismissed for 171 on the third day of the first test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday but the tourists reached lunch on 459 for eight with a first-innings lead of 111. Cricket-Brook departs for 171 as England take 111-run lead in Christchurch

Brook and Ben Stokes put on 159 for the sixth wicket before the former's marathon knock was brought to an end by Matt Henry but England had already passed New Zealand's tally of 348.

England captain Stokes remained at the crease on 78 not out at lunch and will resume in the second session alongside tailender Brydon Carse, who was unbeaten on five.

Brook, who had resumed on 132 with England 319-5, was for the fifth time a beneficiary of New Zealand's apparent inability to take catches when Glenn Phillips dropped him at gully on 147.

Despite New Zealand having taken the new ball, Brook played with freedom and punched his 13th four through covers to move past the 150 mark before blasting a huge six on to a grandstand roof.

By the time he got an edge on a Henry delivery and was caught behind, Brook had scored 15 fours and three sixes in his 197-ball knock to take his batting average in three tests in New Zealand to 100.

Tim Southee had Chris Woakes caught in the slips in the next over but Gus Atkinson came in to continue the pain for the home side with 48 runs off 36 balls in another decent England stand for the eighth wicket.

Debutant all-rounder Nathan Smith winkled out Atkinson when Phillips managed to hold on to a catch at long leg but Stokes continued to punish anything loose from the New Zealand bowlers.

