Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cricket-Brook departs for 171 as England take 111-run lead in Christchurch

Reuters |
Nov 30, 2024 05:49 AM IST

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/:Cricket-Brook departs for 171 as England take 111-run lead in Christchurch

Nov 30 - England's Harry Brook was finally dismissed for 171 on the third day of the first test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday but the tourists reached lunch on 459 for eight with a first-innings lead of 111.

Cricket-Brook departs for 171 as England take 111-run lead in Christchurch
Cricket-Brook departs for 171 as England take 111-run lead in Christchurch

Brook and Ben Stokes put on 159 for the sixth wicket before the former's marathon knock was brought to an end by Matt Henry but England had already passed New Zealand's tally of 348.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction
Share Via
Copy Link
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
₹ 27 Cr
DC LSG
  • Total Match
  • 111
  • Total Runs
  • 3284
  • Highest Score
  • 128 runs
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
₹ 26.75 Cr
KKR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 115
  • Total Runs
  • 3127
  • Highest Score
  • 96 runs
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer
₹ 23.75 Cr
KKR KKR
  • Total Match
  • 50
  • Total Runs
  • 1326
  • Highest Score
  • 104 runs
  • Wickets
  • 3
  • Best Bowling
  • 2/29
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh
₹ 18 Cr
PBKS PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 65
  • Total Runs
  • 29
  • Highest Score
  • 10 runs
  • Wickets
  • 76
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/32
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal
₹ 18 Cr
RR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 260
  • Total Runs
  • 37
  • Highest Score
  • 8 runs
  • Wickets
  • 205
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/40
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler
₹ 15.75 Cr
RR GT
  • Total Match
  • 107
  • Total Runs
  • 3582
  • Highest Score
  • 124 runs
KL Rahul
KL Rahul
₹ 14 Cr
LSG DC
  • Total Match
  • 132
  • Total Runs
  • 4683
  • Highest Score
  • 132 runs
Trent Boult
Trent Boult
₹ 12.50 Cr
RR MI
  • Total Match
  • 104
  • Total Runs
  • 83
  • Highest Score
  • 17 runs
  • Wickets
  • 121
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/18
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
₹ 12.50 Cr
MI RR
  • Total Match
  • 35
  • Total Runs
  • 195
  • Highest Score
  • 27 runs
  • Wickets
  • 46
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/15
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
₹ 12.50 Cr
RCB RCB
  • Total Match
  • 12
  • Total Runs
  • -
  • Highest Score
  • -
  • Wickets
  • 12
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/24
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj
₹ 12.25 Cr
RCB GT
  • Total Match
  • 93
  • Total Runs
  • 109
  • Highest Score
  • 14 runs
  • Wickets
  • 93
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/21
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
₹ 11.75 Cr
KKR DC
  • Total Match
  • 41
  • Total Runs
  • 105
  • Highest Score
  • 29 runs
  • Wickets
  • 51
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/15
Phil Salt
Phil Salt
₹ 11.50 Cr
DC RCB
  • Total Match
  • 21
  • Total Runs
  • 653
  • Highest Score
  • 89 runs
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
₹ 11.25 Cr
MI SRH
  • Total Match
  • 105
  • Total Runs
  • 2644
  • Highest Score
  • 99 runs
  • Wickets
  • -
  • Best Bowling
  • -
Jitesh Sharmar
Jitesh Sharma
₹ 11 Cr
PBKS RCB
  • Total Match
  • 40
  • Total Runs
  • 730
  • Highest Score
  • 49 runs
Check Full Coverage

England captain Stokes remained at the crease on 78 not out at lunch and will resume in the second session alongside tailender Brydon Carse, who was unbeaten on five.

Brook, who had resumed on 132 with England 319-5, was for the fifth time a beneficiary of New Zealand's apparent inability to take catches when Glenn Phillips dropped him at gully on 147.

Despite New Zealand having taken the new ball, Brook played with freedom and punched his 13th four through covers to move past the 150 mark before blasting a huge six on to a grandstand roof.

By the time he got an edge on a Henry delivery and was caught behind, Brook had scored 15 fours and three sixes in his 197-ball knock to take his batting average in three tests in New Zealand to 100.

Tim Southee had Chris Woakes caught in the slips in the next over but Gus Atkinson came in to continue the pain for the home side with 48 runs off 36 balls in another decent England stand for the eighth wicket.

Debutant all-rounder Nathan Smith winkled out Atkinson when Phillips managed to hold on to a catch at long leg but Stokes continued to punish anything loose from the New Zealand bowlers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On