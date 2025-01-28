By Ian Ransom Cricket-Owen puts Australia selectors on notice with BBL title-sealing ton

MELBOURNE, - The sky is the limit for Mitchell Owen after his "life-changing" century sealed a maiden title for the Hobart Hurricanes in Australia's Big Bash League, according to captain Nathan Ellis.

Owen blasted 108 off 42 balls as the Hurricanes mowed down a tough chase of 183 set by the Sydney Thunder to secure the T20 trophy in front of delighted fans at Bellerive Oval late on Monday.

Reaching 100 in 39 balls in a clinic of clean hitting, Owen matched the fastest BBL century, set by former Perth Scorchers opener Craig Simmons in 2014.

"It was pretty special innings and surreal for him having the whole of Ninja Stadium chanting, 'Mitch Owen'," Ellis said after the Hurricanes' seven-wicket win.

"He went another level tonight," Ellis added. "I'm really proud of him and excited for him that he's going to have a pretty good next couple of days and soak up what has been a pretty life-changing tournament for him."

"He'll have white-ball cricket coming at him all over the world now so I'm excited for what's to come for him and it feels like the sky's the limit."

As a relatively obscure middle order batter, Owen had never been in conversations about playing for Australia but the 23-year-old's promotion to the top of the Hurricanes' order this season has put his name in lights.

He is the only player to notch two centuries in this edition of the BBL, having also scored 101 off 64 balls against the Scorchers.

He also topped the runs list with 452 at an average of 45.20, ahead of Sydney Thunder captain David Warner, the recently retired Australia great.

The 6ft-4in batter's rise is timely given Australia's selectors are looking for new blood to carry the T20 squad forward, with the next World Cup scheduled in just over a year's time in India and Sri Lanka.

Australia's ageing squad failed to make the semi-finals of last year's T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States and West Indies.

Owen paid tribute to Ellis and the Hurricanes' coach Jeff Vaughan for their support.

"I was just super clear when I went out there, I knew what I wanted to do and needed to do, and I was lucky enough it paid off," he said of the his batting heroics.

"All I wanted to do was lift that trophy. I was actually disappointed to get out - I wanted to be able to hit the winning runs and get us home a little bit easier, so I didn't have to sit there a bit nervous.

"But it's super special, it's a childhood dream and I'm so grateful."

