Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cricket-Owen puts Australia selectors on notice with BBL title-sealing ton

Reuters |
Jan 28, 2025 07:50 AM IST

CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/:Cricket-Owen puts Australia selectors on notice with BBL title-sealing ton

By Ian Ransom

Cricket-Owen puts Australia selectors on notice with BBL title-sealing ton
Cricket-Owen puts Australia selectors on notice with BBL title-sealing ton

MELBOURNE, - The sky is the limit for Mitchell Owen after his "life-changing" century sealed a maiden title for the Hobart Hurricanes in Australia's Big Bash League, according to captain Nathan Ellis.

Owen blasted 108 off 42 balls as the Hurricanes mowed down a tough chase of 183 set by the Sydney Thunder to secure the T20 trophy in front of delighted fans at Bellerive Oval late on Monday.

Reaching 100 in 39 balls in a clinic of clean hitting, Owen matched the fastest BBL century, set by former Perth Scorchers opener Craig Simmons in 2014.

"It was pretty special innings and surreal for him having the whole of Ninja Stadium chanting, 'Mitch Owen'," Ellis said after the Hurricanes' seven-wicket win.

"He went another level tonight," Ellis added. "I'm really proud of him and excited for him that he's going to have a pretty good next couple of days and soak up what has been a pretty life-changing tournament for him."

"He'll have white-ball cricket coming at him all over the world now so I'm excited for what's to come for him and it feels like the sky's the limit."

As a relatively obscure middle order batter, Owen had never been in conversations about playing for Australia but the 23-year-old's promotion to the top of the Hurricanes' order this season has put his name in lights.

He is the only player to notch two centuries in this edition of the BBL, having also scored 101 off 64 balls against the Scorchers.

He also topped the runs list with 452 at an average of 45.20, ahead of Sydney Thunder captain David Warner, the recently retired Australia great.

The 6ft-4in batter's rise is timely given Australia's selectors are looking for new blood to carry the T20 squad forward, with the next World Cup scheduled in just over a year's time in India and Sri Lanka.

Australia's ageing squad failed to make the semi-finals of last year's T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States and West Indies.

Owen paid tribute to Ellis and the Hurricanes' coach Jeff Vaughan for their support.

"I was just super clear when I went out there, I knew what I wanted to do and needed to do, and I was lucky enough it paid off," he said of the his batting heroics.

"All I wanted to do was lift that trophy. I was actually disappointed to get out - I wanted to be able to hit the winning runs and get us home a little bit easier, so I didn't have to sit there a bit nervous.

"But it's super special, it's a childhood dream and I'm so grateful."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On