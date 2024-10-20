'Crime. Totally baffling': Rohit Sharma taken to cleaners for handing R Ashwin only 2 overs during NZ's run-chase

New Zealand etched their name in the history books on Sunday, overcoming a spirited Jasprit Bumrah spell to claim a monumental eight-wicket victory over India in the first Test, marking their first triumph on Indian soil in 36 years. In a match that kept fans on edge, the Kiwis held their nerve to chase down a modest 107 on the fifth day, despite early jitters. India's Ravichandran Ashwin during the 1st Test(AP)

The win ends New Zealand's long wait for success in India, with their last victory dating back to 1988 when John Wright's side stunned India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Facing India's world-class attack, the chase was far from straightforward in the initial overs. Bumrah's fiery spell had the potential to derail the Kiwi effort, but Will Young and Rachin Ravindra showcased incredible composure under pressure. The pair anchored the innings with a steady 75-run partnership for the third wicket, ensuring that India’s attempts to mount a final-day comeback fell short.

Young’s unbeaten 48 and Ravindra’s crucial 39 not out proved decisive as New Zealand took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

However, a certain captaincy decision from Rohit Sharma has led to the Indian skipper facing significant flak on social media platforms. Even as the run-chase was a modest 107, many were surprised by Ravichandran Ashwin not being introduced to the bowling attack until only 13 runs were left in the chase. Ashwin bowled only two overs, conceding six runs.

Many were critical of Rohit for not using the best spinner in the Indian bowling attack, stating that Ashwin could've been introduced earlier to provide India a window for a comeback.

Here's how the fans reacted:

For India, the loss was a rare setback at home, as they were unable to close out the match after setting up a tense final day. Despite flashes of brilliance from their bowlers, New Zealand's resilience and disciplined batting proved too much. The win not only gives the Black Caps a crucial advantage but also highlights their growing confidence in overseas conditions, as they continue to challenge the traditional giants of the game.