    Croatia vs Belgium Live Score: Match 6 of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024 to start at 02:00 PM

    July 8, 2024 1:09 PM IST
    Croatia vs Belgium Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024. Match will start at 02:00 PM
    Venue : GelsenTrabPark, Gelsenkirchen

    Croatia squad -
    Aman Maheshwari, Christopher Turkich, Daniel Marsic, Oliver Tilley, Daniel Turkich, Jai Thakur, John Vujnovich, Luke Potthoff, Michael Grzinic, Jeffrey Grzinic, Tony Govorko, Boro Jerkovic, Phillip Roberts, Zach Vukusic
    Belgium squad -
    Mansoor Malangzai, Muhammad Muneeb, Waqas Raja, Aziz Mohammad, Burhan Niaz, Faisal Khaliq, Saber Zakhil, Sheraz Sheikh, Ali Raza, Shaheryar Butt, Adnan Razzaq, Dumon Dewald, Fahim Bhatti, Khalid Ahmadi, Sajad Ahmadzai    ...Read More

    Croatia vs Belgium Match Details
    Match 6 of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024 between Croatia and Belgium to be held at GelsenTrabPark, Gelsenkirchen at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

