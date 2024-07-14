Croatia vs Germany Live Score: Croatia score after 5 overs is 11/0

Live

Croatia vs Germany Live Score: Croatia at 11/0 after 5 overs, Daniel Marsic at 2 runs and Christopher Turkich at 9 runs

Croatia vs Germany Live Score, 3rd Place Play-off of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024

Croatia vs Germany Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Place Play-off of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024. Match will start on 14 Jul 2024 at 02:00 PM

Venue : Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld



Croatia squad -

Aman Maheshwari, Christopher Turkich, Daniel Marsic, Oliver Tilley, Daniel Turkich, Jai Thakur, John Vujnovich, Michael Grzinic, Zach Vukusic, Jeffrey Grzinic, Tony Govorko, Boro Jerkovic, Luke Potthoff, Phillip Roberts

Germany squad -

Aritharan Vaseekaran, Ben Kohler-Cadmore, Harmanjot Singh, Venkatraman Ganesan, Fayaz Khan, Hamid Wardak, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Mussadiq Ahmed, Faisal Mubashir, Sachin Mandy, Adil Khan, Ghulam Ahmadi, Sajid Liaqat, Zahid Zadran