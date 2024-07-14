Croatia vs Germany Live Score: Croatia score after 5 overs is 11/0
- 31 Mins agoCroatia at 11/0 after 5 overs
- 35 Mins agoCroatia at 10/0 after 4 overs
- 38 Mins agoCroatia at 6/0 after 3 overs
- 41 Mins agoCroatia at 4/0 after 2 overs
- 46 Mins agoCroatia at 1/0 after 1 overs
- 49 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 3rd Place Play-off of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024
Croatia vs Germany Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Place Play-off of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024. Match will start on 14 Jul 2024 at 02:00 PM
Venue : Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld
Croatia squad -
Aman Maheshwari, Christopher Turkich, Daniel Marsic, Oliver Tilley, Daniel Turkich, Jai Thakur, John Vujnovich, Michael Grzinic, Zach Vukusic, Jeffrey Grzinic, Tony Govorko, Boro Jerkovic, Luke Potthoff, Phillip Roberts
Germany squad -
Aritharan Vaseekaran, Ben Kohler-Cadmore, Harmanjot Singh, Venkatraman Ganesan, Fayaz Khan, Hamid Wardak, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Mussadiq Ahmed, Faisal Mubashir, Sachin Mandy, Adil Khan, Ghulam Ahmadi, Sajid Liaqat, Zahid Zadran...Read More
Croatia vs Germany Live Score: Croatia at 11/0 after 5 overs
Croatia vs Germany Live Score:
Croatia
Daniel Marsic 2 (15)
Christopher Turkich 9 (15)
Germany
Adil Khan 0/1 (1)
Croatia vs Germany Live Score: Croatia at 10/0 after 4 overs
Croatia vs Germany Live Score:
Croatia
Christopher Turkich 8 (11)
Daniel Marsic 2 (13)
Germany
Fayaz Khan 0/7 (2)
Croatia vs Germany Live Score: Croatia at 6/0 after 3 overs
Croatia vs Germany Live Score:
Croatia
Daniel Marsic 1 (11)
Christopher Turkich 5 (7)
Germany
Zahid Zadran 0/3 (2)
Croatia vs Germany Live Score: Croatia at 4/0 after 2 overs
Croatia vs Germany Live Score:
Croatia
Daniel Marsic 0 (8)
Christopher Turkich 4 (4)
Germany
Fayaz Khan 0/3 (1)
Croatia vs Germany Live Score: Croatia at 1/0 after 1 overs
Croatia vs Germany Live Score:
Croatia
Daniel Marsic 0 (5)
Christopher Turkich 1 (1)
Germany
Zahid Zadran 0/1 (1)
Croatia vs Germany Match Details
3rd Place Play-off of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024 between Croatia and Germany to be held at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.