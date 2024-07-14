Explore
    Live

    Croatia vs Germany Live Score: Croatia score after 5 overs is 11/0

    July 14, 2024 2:17 PM IST
    Croatia vs Germany Live Score: Croatia at 11/0 after 5 overs, Daniel Marsic at 2 runs and Christopher Turkich at 9 runs
    Key Events
    Croatia vs Germany Live Score, 3rd Place Play-off of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024
    Croatia vs Germany Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Place Play-off of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024. Match will start on 14 Jul 2024 at 02:00 PM
    Venue : Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

    Croatia squad -
    Aman Maheshwari, Christopher Turkich, Daniel Marsic, Oliver Tilley, Daniel Turkich, Jai Thakur, John Vujnovich, Michael Grzinic, Zach Vukusic, Jeffrey Grzinic, Tony Govorko, Boro Jerkovic, Luke Potthoff, Phillip Roberts
    Germany squad -
    Aritharan Vaseekaran, Ben Kohler-Cadmore, Harmanjot Singh, Venkatraman Ganesan, Fayaz Khan, Hamid Wardak, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Mussadiq Ahmed, Faisal Mubashir, Sachin Mandy, Adil Khan, Ghulam Ahmadi, Sajid Liaqat, Zahid Zadran    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 14, 2024 2:17 PM IST

    Croatia vs Germany Live Score: Croatia at 11/0 after 5 overs

    Croatia vs Germany Live Score:
    Croatia
    Daniel Marsic 2 (15)
    Christopher Turkich 9 (15)
    Germany
    Adil Khan 0/1 (1)

    July 14, 2024 2:13 PM IST

    Croatia vs Germany Live Score: Croatia at 10/0 after 4 overs

    Croatia vs Germany Live Score:
    Croatia
    Christopher Turkich 8 (11)
    Daniel Marsic 2 (13)
    Germany
    Fayaz Khan 0/7 (2)

    July 14, 2024 2:10 PM IST

    Croatia vs Germany Live Score: Croatia at 6/0 after 3 overs

    Croatia vs Germany Live Score:
    Croatia
    Daniel Marsic 1 (11)
    Christopher Turkich 5 (7)
    Germany
    Zahid Zadran 0/3 (2)

    July 14, 2024 2:07 PM IST

    Croatia vs Germany Live Score: Croatia at 4/0 after 2 overs

    Croatia vs Germany Live Score:
    Croatia
    Daniel Marsic 0 (8)
    Christopher Turkich 4 (4)
    Germany
    Fayaz Khan 0/3 (1)

    July 14, 2024 2:02 PM IST

    Croatia vs Germany Live Score: Croatia at 1/0 after 1 overs

    Croatia vs Germany Live Score:
    Croatia
    Daniel Marsic 0 (5)
    Christopher Turkich 1 (1)
    Germany
    Zahid Zadran 0/1 (1)

    July 14, 2024 12:59 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Place Play-off of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024

    Croatia vs Germany Match Details
    3rd Place Play-off of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024 between Croatia and Germany to be held at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

