IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / CSA interim chairperson asked to resign after verbal tirade against journalist
Cricket South Africa logo.
Cricket South Africa logo.
cricket

CSA interim chairperson asked to resign after verbal tirade against journalist

Yacoob faced widespread criticism after he repeatedly insulted the journalist who wanted him to respond to allegations against him.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:59 AM IST

Zak Yacoob, the interim Board Chairperson of Cricket South Africa (CSA), has been forced out of job after his verbal tirade against a journalist went viral.

Yacoob faced widespread criticism after he repeatedly insulted the journalist who wanted him to respond to allegations against him.

South African Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa asked interim Board member Dr Stavros Nicolaou to take over despite an unreserved apology from Yacoob, who would have served out his term by mid-February.

Mthethwa had appointed the interim Board after an impasse between him and CSA after many previous Board members and senior management resigned within just a few months, thrusting the cricket authority into an administrative crisis.

The minister said the decision to replace Yacoob was made as a cautionary measure to safeguard the work already done by the Interim Board to turn around CSA.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution, to safeguard the tremendous work done by the Interim Board, under his stewardship," Mthetwa said.

Yacoob reacted angrily in a telephone discussion with TimesLIVE journalist Tiisetso Malepa.

"You are a dishonest, irresponsible idiot. You are a rogue and dirty journalist. I prefer not to answer your questions and to air my views when the enquiry comes up," was among the things Yacoob said in the lengthy call, which was shared on social media and printed in the Sunday Times.

The enquiry that Yacoob was referring to was a disciplinary hearing against suspended Acting CEO of CSA Kugandrie Govender, who will face three counts of alleged misconduct.

Govender in turn has lodged grievances of allegedly being treated unfairly by Yacoob.

TimesLIVE reported on Wednesday that Mthethwa was “stunned” after he read the Sunday Times and then listened to the audio.

"I met the judge and expressed to him my disappointment with how he had conducted himself. I informed him that he would have to go," Mthethwa told TimesLIVE.

"Later on when I met the board, I made it clear that there must be circumspection and [they must be] respectful when dealing with the media," Mthetwa added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cricket south africa
app
Close
e-paper
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays at the ball during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays at the ball during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
cricket

'I had a clear game plan': Pujara on getting hit 11 times on Day 5 of 4th Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:12 PM IST
  • Pujara opened up on his decision to not defend the rising deliveries with his bat and why he instead chose to get hit on the body.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Mohammed Siraj prepares to bowl during play on day four of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
India's Mohammed Siraj prepares to bowl during play on day four of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
cricket

India bowling coach Bharat Arun explains how Siraj excelled in Australia

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:12 AM IST
  • While head coach Ravi Shastri had already described him as ‘the find of the series Down Under’, bowling coach Bharat Arun stated that Siraj is someone who has both anger and hunger to succeed at the international level.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File picture of Michael Vaughan(Getty Images)
File picture of Michael Vaughan(Getty Images)
cricket

Michael Vaughan slams 'ridiculous suggestion' of banning bouncers

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Recently, concussion specialist Michael Turner, the media director of the International Concussion and Head Injury Research Foundation, had urged authorities to consider banning the use of bouncers against players below the age of 18 in order to limit long-term complications.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, gestures as he contemplates appealing for a catch during play on day one of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia.(AP)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, gestures as he contemplates appealing for a catch during play on day one of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia.(AP)
cricket

'This is unreal man': Ashwin recalls Gill's words during Melbourne Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:12 AM IST
  • In a conversation with India batting coach Vikram Rathour on his Youtube channel, off-spinner R Ashwin recalled an incident involving Gill from the Melbourne Test which left him impressed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays at the ball during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays at the ball during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
cricket

I had to grip the bat with four fingers, it wasn't natural: Cheteshwar Pujara

By Sanjjeev K Samyal, Rasesh Mandani
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:17 AM IST
  • Match by match, session by session, Pujara spoke about the experience of being in the thick of action in a historic series and on how he made a gash through Australia's plans mid-way through the series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: India's Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane line up during the national anthems before the match.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: India's Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane line up during the national anthems before the match.(REUTERS)
cricket

India bowling coach compares captaincy styles of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Rahane made shrewd bowling changes while being attacking with the field placements. He had to work with a lot of youngsters and he was successful in bringing the best out of them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Auctions 2020.(IPL)
IPL Auctions 2020.(IPL)
ipl

Chennai to stage IPL mini auction on Feb 18

By Rasesh Mandani
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Teams will be left to make some tricky selection calls, with IPL’s return home still not a certainty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly.(HT_PRINT)
BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly.(HT_PRINT)
cricket

Stents on Sourav Ganguly on Thursday, Devi Shetty to be present

ANI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:48 PM IST
In the evening, there was a release from Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital where Ganguly was admitted earlier this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Nathan Lyon.(AP)
Australia's Nathan Lyon.(AP)
cricket

'Thank you for kind gesture': Lyon shares photo of Team India's signed jersey

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Sharing a series of images on his Instagram, Lyon opened up on the tough series and congratulated the Indian team for pulling off a sensational series win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of India first Test captain Col. CK Nayudu (left) and Lala Amarnath (right).(Getty Images)
File photo of India first Test captain Col. CK Nayudu (left) and Lala Amarnath (right).(Getty Images)
cricket

India vs England: History of Tests in India - Part 1 - (1933-34 to 1963-64)

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:48 PM IST
  • In the first part of our series we look back at England's tours of India from 1933-34 to 1963-64
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls in the nets at the Sydney Cricket Ground during training in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of their cricket test against Australia starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls in the nets at the Sydney Cricket Ground during training in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of their cricket test against Australia starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
cricket

'Not playing me in Brisbane Test was correct decision,' says Kuldeep Yadav

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:55 PM IST
India vs Australia: Speaking in an interaction with Sportstar, Kuldeep said that while he expected to play in Gabba, the decision to not include him in the playing XI was a correct one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India captain Virat Kohli(REUTERS)
India captain Virat Kohli(REUTERS)
cricket

ICC ODI rankings: Virat Kohli remains No 1, Bumrah 3rd on bowler's list

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Kohli, who had scored 89 and 63 against Australia in his last two ODI appearance, has 870 points to his kitty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England Cricket team and staff arrive at Chennai Airport on Wednesday. The first Test of the four-match series between India and England will begin on 5th February at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (ANI Photo)
England Cricket team and staff arrive at Chennai Airport on Wednesday. The first Test of the four-match series between India and England will begin on 5th February at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (ANI Photo)
cricket

India vs England: Joe Root & co. arrive in Chennai ahead of Test series - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:53 PM IST
The players along with the support staff flew to India from Sri Lanka where England recently won the two-match Test series 2-0.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Baroda beat Haryana by 8 wickets to enter Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-final(BCCI Domestic/Twitter)
Baroda beat Haryana by 8 wickets to enter Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-final(BCCI Domestic/Twitter)
cricket

Solanki stars as Baroda stun Haryana by 8 wickets

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:15 PM IST
28-year-old Solanki took on medium pacer Sumit Kumar (1/37) in the final over, hitting two sixes and a four, to script an eight-wicket win for his team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP