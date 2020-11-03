CSK all-rounder Shane Watson announces retirement from all forms of cricket

cricket

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 13:12 IST

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shane Watson announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday.

This closing chapter is going to be so hard to top, but I am going to try.

I truly am forever grateful to have lived this amazing dream.

“This closing chapter is going to be so hard to top, but I am going to try. I truly am forever grateful to have lived this amazing dream. Now onto the next exciting one...” Watson tweeted.

The 39-year-old had retired from international cricket in 2016 and bid adieu to the Australian Big Bash league last year.

“It all started as a dream as a young kid saying to my Mum, as I watched a Test match, that I want to play for Australia. Now as I officially announce my retirement from all cricket I feel crazily lucky to live my dream,” Watson said in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

Watson played 59 Tests, 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is at the international level.

The veteran Australian all-rounder won two Word Cups for the Australian side in 2007 and 2015.

In IPL, he made his mark in the inaugural edition while playing for the Rajasthan Royals. After plying his trade for RR, Watson then moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore. The hard-hitting Australian all-rounder proved the critics wrong performing for CSK in the last three editions of the tournament.

Watson played 145 IPL matches and scored 3874 runs at a strike rate of 137.91. He has fur hundreds to his name.

He didn’t bowl in this year’s IPL but his medium pace was handy over the years. He finished with 92 wickets in the IPL.