CSK CEO drops 'discussion in dressing room' remark to address speculations on MS Dhoni's IPL retirement

Moments after Chennai Super Kings' heartbreaking loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium last Sunday, and subsequent exit from the race to the playoffs in the ongoing IPL 2024, speculations began that MS Dhoni might have just played his final competitive cricket match of his legendary career. Amid many a report addressing the matter of whether Dhoni would return for one last season for Chennai next year, the franchise CEO ended his silence on the topic. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni fields during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium(AFP)

Speaking to Indian Express on Tuesday, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that “there hasn’t been any discussions” on the issue.

“There were no discussions in the dressing room about it. We have never asked him about his future and neither has he said anything about it. When he takes a decision, he will inform us, until then we will not interfere,” he said.

The report in the national daily further added that Dhoni's decision to retire from IPL depends on the retention rule set for every IPL franchise ahead of the mega auction for the next season. Ahead of the 2022 player auction, each franchise was allowed to retain just four players, and Dhoni had removed himself from the top pay bracket to move to the second spot. He now gets INR 12 crore, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is the highest-paid CSK player (INR 16 crore).

With Chennai having to build a whole new team for the 2025 season, Dhoni's decision will play a key factor for the franchise. The 42-year-old is currently in Ranchi and is reportedly set to travel overseas over the next few weeks/

Speaking to Star Sports after CSK's 27-run loss on Sunday, former Chennai batter Ambati Rayudu reckoned that Dhoni is yet to play another season.

“I don’t think this is his last game. I just don’t see him wanting to end on this note. He looked a little frustrated, even when he got out. That’s very unlike MS Dhoni, he just wanted to qualify and finish on a high. But you never know with MS Dhoni, he might come back next year,” he said.