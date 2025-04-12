CSK coach Hussey backs MS Dhoni and co. to prove they're 'not past their prime', says side won't 'throw in youngsters'

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has come in support of his senior stars and backed them to bounce back after a sluggish start to the IPL season. Chennai have endured five defeats in a row and languishing at the ninth spot on the points table with just two points in their kitty. The five-time champions have been put under the scanner for their auction strategy, where they failed to find a big power-hitter or a young sensation to add firepower to their batting line-up. Where other teams have invested in young talents, CSK still rely on players who are almost past their prime to get the job done with the bat. Players like Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar and Rahul Tripathi had a few good IPL seasons in the past, but they are now past their prime. It is also the case with MS Dhoni, who is in the twilight of his career, but CSK still relies heavily on them. Chennai Super Kings coach Michael Hussey backs his senior players.(REUTERS)

However, Hussey is still optimistic despite his team's five consecutive losses. He said they have players who are good enough and can offer a lot. He gave examples of former CSK stars Shane Watson and Ajinkya Rahane, who joined the franchise at a later stage of their careers and have proven to be match-winners.

“I would argue that they're not beyond their prime. We've had players in the twilight of their careers come and play for CSK in the past—Shane Watson and Ajinkya Rahane come to mind—and they've performed really well. I still believe the players we have now have good cricket left in them and can offer a lot. I don’t necessarily agree that they’re past their best. I think we can still see some great performances from them,” Hussey said in the post-match press conference.

‘Teams throw in the youngsters to give them a go’

Hussey made a bold statement on franchises that back the youngsters in the XI and said they just throw in the young players after they feel that the trophy is beyond their reach, which isn't the case with them.

“As for blooding youngsters, we want to pick players when they're ready to perform. We do have some very talented players waiting for their chance—no question about that. But sometimes, when teams feel like they can’t win the tournament anymore, they just throw in the youngsters to give them a go. We're not in that mindset. We're still here to progress as far as we can in the tournament. We're certainly not giving up yet,” Hussey added.