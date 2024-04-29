CSK's Daryl Mitchell bags special record vs SRH: Which player has taken most catches in single IPL game?

In the fast-paced world of cricket, where batters and bowlers often steal the limelight, fielders play a crucial yet often overlooked role. Fielders, with their acrobatic catches and agile movements, play a vital role in shaping the outcome of matches, especially in the high-octane T20 format. On Sunday, Daryl Mitchell matched a special record in Chennai Super Kings' home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Indian Premier League 2024. Chennai Super Kings' Daryl Mitchell during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad(IPL Twitter)

Mitchell picked up five catches to equal a stunning feat in the cash-rich league. As the T20 World Cup is around the corner, let's spotlight the unsung heroes of the game - the fielders who redefine excellence on the field. “Catches win matches” is a famous cricket proverb highlighting the game-changing impact of a well-taken catch. Let's explore players who have achieved five catches in an IPL match since 2008.

Kumar Sangakkara's record outing in IPL 2011

In April 2011, Kumar Sangakkara assumed wicketkeeping duties for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in an IPL 2011 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Chargers set a solid foundation with Sunny Sohal (38) and Sangakkara (36) contributing, while Bharat Chipli's unbeaten 61 off 35 propelled them to a total of 175. Zaheer Khan claimed three wickets for RCB.

Chasing 176, RCB faced an early setback with the dismissal of Tillakaratne Dilshan (7) by Ishant Sharma, caught by Sangakkara in the second over. The veteran keeper went on to take catches of AB de Villiers, Saurabh Tiwary, Johan van der Wath, and Ryan Ninan, finishing with five catches.

Despite Virat Kohli's 71 off 51, RCB fell short, losing the game by 33 runs. Dale Steyn, the Chargers' pacer, was awarded the Player of the Match for his figures of 3/23.

Mohammad Nabi's Record-breaking performance in IPL 2021

In the high-scoring clash between Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad in October 2021, Mohammad Nabi made history by becoming the first non-wicketkeeper to secure five catches in an IPL match.

Nabi's exceptional fielding display included catches of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, James Neesham, Krunal Pandya, and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Despite Nabi's efforts, the standout performances of Ishan Kishan (84 off 32) and Suryakumar Yadav (82 off 40) propelled MI to a formidable total of 235.

In response, SRH's skipper Manish Pandey played a valiant innings, remaining unbeaten on 69 off 42 deliveries. However, SRH fell short, managing only 193 runs and succumbing to a 42-run defeat against MI.

Daryl Mitchell's fielding masterclass in IPL 2024

On April 28, 2024, Chennai Super Kings faced SunRisers Hyderabad at Chepauk. Despite losing Ajinkya Rahane early, Ruturaj Gaikwad(98) and Daryl Mitchell's(52) partnership set the stage. Shivam Dube's quickfire 39 helped CSK reach 212.

Mitchell played a pivotal role in the field, stationed at deep point. He took crucial catches to dismiss in-form batters like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Pat Cummins. These dismissals proved instrumental in restricting SRH, who were eventually bowled out for 134, handing CSK a comprehensive 78-run victory.

Mitchell's all-round performance, combining his batting contribution and outstanding fielding efforts, played a significant role in CSK's dominant win over their opponents on the day.