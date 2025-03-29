CSK DJ takes revenge on Jitesh Sharma with ‘Dosa, idly, sambar, chutney’ song after he gets out at Chepauk

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, fondly known as Chepauk, witnessed a moment of pure banter last night during the IPL 2025 clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). As RCB’s Jitesh Sharma walked back to the pavilion after a brief but fiery cameo, the stadium DJ seized the opportunity to deliver a musical jab that left the crowd in splits. The tune? The viral “Dosa, Idly, Sambar, Chutney Chutney” song—a playful troll rooted in a pre-match controversy. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma in action against Chennai Super Kings(REUTERS)

The incident unfolded in the 18th over of RCB’s innings. Jitesh, the explosive wicketkeeper-batter, scored 12 runs off just 6 balls, including a boundary and a six, contributing to RCB’s imposing total of 196/7. However, his stint was cut short when he chipped a slower ball from CSK’s Sam Curran straight to Ravindra Jadeja at deep mid-wicket. As Sharma trudged off the field, the Chepauk DJ turned up the volume, blaring the now-infamous song that echoed through the stands, triggering a roaring response from the CSK faithful.

The trolling stemmed from a viral RCB video released days before the match. In the clip, players were asked what came to mind when they thought of Chennai. While most offered lighthearted responses, Sharma sang, “Dosa, Idly, Sambar, Chutney Chutney” in an exaggerated tone, a move many CSK fans interpreted as a mocking stereotype of South Indian culture. The comment didn’t sit well with the passionate Chennai crowd, and the DJ’s retaliation was a masterstroke of wit—a reminder that Chepauk doesn’t forget.

On the field, RCB dominated proceedings. Captain Rajat Patidar’s 51 and Tim David’s late flourish of three consecutive sixes powered them to a formidable total. CSK’s chase faltered early, with Josh Hazlewood’s 3/21 dismantling their top order. Despite a spirited 30* off 16 from MS Dhoni, CSK finished at 146/8, handing RCB their first Chepauk win since 2008—a 50-run thrashing that silenced the usually electric home crowd.

Post-match, social media buzzed with clips of the DJ’s antics, with fans hailing it as “peak rivalry.” “Jitesh sang it, and Chepauk made him dance to it!” one X user quipped. While Jitesh didn’t comment on the incident, his brief but impactful knock showed his intent. For CSK, it was a rare off-night at home.