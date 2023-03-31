CSK, GT snubbed in DC coach Ricky Ponting's out-of-the-box pick as IPL 2023 title favourites

Amid glitz and glamour at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will begin the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Four-time winners Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, will take on defending champions, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans, in the opener on Friday. And ahead of the start of the season, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has picked his title favourite and it is neither CSK nor GT. (IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live updates)

Ponting too is gearing up for the new season with a new-look Delhi Capitals side, which will not have the services of regular captain Rishabh Pant, but will be eld by the very experienced David Warner. DC will be hoping to make the playoffs this season after having finished fifth last year.

Speaking on the latest episode of The ICC Review, Ponting was asked to pick the team - outside of his own - which he feels will make it to the final this year. The Australia legend started off with Gujarat Titans, but his focus was on 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals, who had come close to emulating their 14-year-old feat last year when they had reached the final.

Ponting was and remains in awe of what the Royals have managed at the auction table last year and how they are going to build on that in 2023 season, making them one of the strong contenders for the trophy.

"Obviously Gujarat (Titans) last year were amazing, a brand new team and were able to win the tournament. The other finalist last year, Rajasthan Royals, I think have got a really, really good squad. And we said that last year, immediately after the auction, we were pretty impressed with what they were able to do and put a good squad together. They've only built on that again this year. I think Rajasthan will be there, thereabouts."

"It's a hard game to judge and a hard game to understand who's going to win. Who stands up in the moment will generally win more often than not. But if I'm looking at the squads, Rajasthan has got a good squad as anybody," he said.

Rajasthan will begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2 in an away encounter while Delhi will have their first match against Lucknow Super Giants, also in an away tie, on Saturday.

