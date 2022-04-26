Why did Ravindra Jadeja walk out to bat ahead of MS Dhoni when CSK needed 14 runs per over? Stephen Fleming answers

A few eyebrows were raised when Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja walked out to bat at number six in place of the in-form MS Dhoni against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Chasing 188 for victory, CSK had just lost Ruturaj Gaikwad and needed 99 runs off 45 balls. With the required rate nudging 14 runs per over, sending Dhoni might have been a better option considering his recent heroics against MI but Jadeja walked out to bat instead. By the time Dhoni came in, CSK were already behind the eight ball and despite a six and four from the legendary cricketer, they ended up losing the match by 11 runs.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming, however defended the decision of Jadeja batting ahead of Dhoni.

“We lost the wicket in the 12th (13th) over, pretty close to when we've seen MS Dhoni come in in the last 13 years, but today it was in the 12th over,” Fleming said at the post-match press conference on Monday.

Fleming that the best time for Dhoni come in is in the last 5 overs.

"We had this discussion a lot, MS' best time is from about 15 overs onwards and Jadeja has played some good innings for us from the stage and we don't throw that out based on 1-2 games," he added.

The former New Zealand skipper also provided an update on the extent of all-rounder Moeen Ali's injury. The England all-rounder missed CSK's last match in IPL 2022 against the Punjab Kings due to an ankle injury. Initial reports suggested that Ali might be out of action for a couple of weeks but Fleming is hopeful to get Ali services within a week. Ali had suffered the ankle injury during a training session on Saturday.

"He rolled his ankle, X-Rays revealed there was no fracture but there is always a recovery period maybe seven days. We are hopeful the recovery will be quick given that there is no fracture," Fleming said.

Ali, who was one of he key members in the CSK side that won the title last season, has struggled with the bat and ball both in the ongoing edition of the league. While Ali has scored 87 runs at an average of 17.40, including a 48 against Sunrisers, he has gone wicketless so far, conceding 68 runs in the eight overs that he has bowled.

CSK have been marred with injuries this season with pacers Deepak Chahar and Adam Milne already ruled out of the tournament.

When asked if U-19 World Cup star Rajvardhan Hangargekar will be give a chance this season given CSK's depleted bowling unit, Fleming said "at some stage, but we have to be careful I know he's performed really well at the U-19 level but this (IPL) is a step up."

"We are very conscious of the skills that he needs, we don't want to throw him and do damage, we want make sure we realise that potential he's got.

"He is on an excellent program with us and has made big gains already and if the opportunity arrives this season we will use him."

(With PTI inputs)