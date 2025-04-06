CSK player 'unbothered', dozes off in dugout during CSK's lifeless chase in DC loss: 'Vansh Bedi is literally us'

Chennai Super Kings incurred a third straight defeat on Saturday and a second consecutive at home after falling 25 runs short in the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals. The loss saw Chennai languish to the ninth spot in the table, having managed just one win since the start of the 18th season of the tournament. CSK lost by 25 runs against DC on Saturday

KL Rahul showed his versatility yet again as he scored 77 off 51 as an opener against Chennai, lacing six boundaries and three sixes, as he single-handedly powered Delhi to 183 for six. In reply, Chennai stuttered yet again in the powerplay, losing three early wickets for just 46 runs, the least they have managed against the new ball this season. They are the only team in IPL 2025 to score less than eight runs per over, with a boundary percentage of just 17.24, the lowest among all sides.

During the powerplay, the camera caught young CSK player Vansh Bedi sleeping in the dugout as he sat next to Ravindra Jadeja while Devon Conway and Vijay Shankar were looking to rebuild the innings. The wicketkeeper-batter, who impressed the CSK management with his skills in the Delhi Premier League last year, was picked up for INR 55 lakhs at the mega auction.

Third straight defeat for Chennai

Delhi's juggernaut continued unabated in the ongoing IPL. They rode Rahul's exemplary batting and some disciplined bowling to register their third successive win in the ongoing season. It was also their first win at the Chepauk in 15 years.

Chennai put on another lacklustre show with the bat. After losing three wickets in the powerplay, the rest of the batting line-up was left to play catch-up on a challenging wicket. With the in-form Mitchell Starc (1/27) steaming in and Mukesh Kumar (1/36) keeping it tight at the other end, CSK found the going tough and both bowlers enjoyed early success, the Australian left-arm speedster laying a trap for Ruturaj Gaikwad (5) and the Indian pacer sending back Rachin Ravindra (3) after the Kiwi got a leading edge while trying to flick it through midwicket. Vijay Shankar top-scored for CSK with 69 off 54 balls, while MS Dhoni remained not out on 30 in 26 deliveries.

Chennai will play their next game against Punjab Kings on Tuesday in Chandigarh, before travelling to the Eden Gardens for a clash against defencing champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.