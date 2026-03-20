CSK plunged into early turmoil as another Australia star’s injury compounds Nathan Ellis' setback

Chennai Super Kings have been dealt another setback ahead of the new season, with injuries continuing to disrupt their plans. Matthew Short is the latest to be affected, as a report on Cricbuzz suggested that he will miss the opening few matches due to a fractured thumb. The Australian all-rounder was picked up for INR 1.5 crore at the auction, but his availability has now been pushed back. Short has featured in 21 T20Is for Australia, scoring 382 runs from 19 innings at an average of 22.47 and a strike rate exceeding 155, including one fifty. In the IPL, he has played six matches, scoring 117 runs at an average of 19.5. His absence further adds to the concerns for the team early in the campaign. CSK will start their season on March 30 against Rajasthan Royals (IPL/BCCI Image)

CSK have already been forced into an early rethink after losing Nathan Ellis ahead of the IPL season. The Australian fast bowler, who was expected to play a major role in their pace attack, has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, leaving a noticeable gap in the squad. Ellis, part of Australia’s T20 World Cup setup, is unlikely to recover in time for the tournament. With the season drawing closer, the franchise has been left searching for a replacement, a process that could prove challenging at this stage.

CEO Kasi Viswanathan admitted the setback has hurt the team’s plans, adding that efforts are already underway to identify a suitable option to step in and strengthen the bowling unit before the campaign begins.

“It is a big blow for us. Ellis is a crucial bowler, especially in the death overs. We are looking at replacements,” said CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan to Sportstar.

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Heading into 2026, the franchise has opted for a reset with a few bold decisions. The headline move was the trade involving Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, with Sanju Samson brought in as part of the overhaul. It points to a clear change in direction as the team looks to build a more balanced and adaptable squad for the new season.

Here is CSK's IPL 2026 schedule: RR vs CSK - 7:30 PM IST - March 30 - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

CSK vs PBKS - 7:30 PM IST - April 3 - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

RCB vs CSK - 7:30 PM IST - April 5 - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

CSK vs DC - 7:30 PM IST - April 11 - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai