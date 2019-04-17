CSK Predicted XI against SRH - MS Dhoni to make tactical call against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings have been the most consistent side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season and the MS Dhoni-led side continued their winning run in the tournament as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets on Sunday.

Thanks to the victory, CSK sit pretty on top of the table with 14 points from eight games and the defending champions are just a win away from clinching the play-off berth.

KKR were off to a good start thanks to some explosive batting by Chris Lynn but Imran Tahir produced a brilliant spell of bowling to restrict them to 161/8 in 20 overs. Tahir returned with figures of 4/27 while Shardul Thakur took two wickets as the hosts were not able to capitalise on their early advantage.

In reply, Suresh Raina was the top-scorer for CSK with 58 and Ravindra Jadeja slammed 31 off 17 deliveries towards the end to guide his team to victory.

CSK‘s next match will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they travel to Hyderabad and although it looks unlikely that they would tinker with the winning XI, there is a good chance that Harbhajan Singh can make his return to the side.

The veteran did not travel with the Chennai Super Kings team for their game against Kolkata Knight Riders as he is recovering from a neck injury and also attending to family issues.

The focus will also be on Ambati Rayudu after he was not included in India’s squad for ICC World Cup 2019. He had found some form with a half-century against Rajasthan Royals and he will be looking to channelise the disappointment against a faltering Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Predicted XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

