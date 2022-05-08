CSK Predicted XI vs DC, IPL 2022: Promising 19-year-old in line for debut as Dhoni's Chennai look to win remaining games

With just three wins from 10 matches, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings need to win their remaining games and depend on results of other matches to progress to the next stage. But the possibility of defending champions advancing to the playoffs looks non-existent and that might lead to the skipper trying out a couple of players against Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. (IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

While Chennai have their opening combination sorted with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway in the ranks, they will expect consistency from veterans Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa. All-rounder Moeen Ali is also waiting to notch up his first big score of the 10-team tournament. Furthermore, Ravindra Jadeja's poor form has compounded Chennai's woes. The all-rounder, who relinquished captaincy midway through the season, hasn't clicked so far in any department.

On the bowling front, Chennai have Mukesh Choudhary's left-arm pace but the franchise will look to add someone like Dwayne Bravo to add depth to the attack. Skipper Dhoni will rely heavily on tweaker Maheesh Theeksana for troubling a formidable Delhi Capitals batting unit. Simarjeet Singh and Dwaine Pretorious were expensive in the previous game and Shivam Dube could also return to the eleven due to his wide-ranging abilities.

Also, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who was bought by the four-time champions for a sum of ₹1.5 crores in the recent mega auction, could be entrusted with the part. The 19-year-old was a part of the India Under-19 team that won the recent World Cup and it remains to be seen whether he earns his CSK debut.

Let's take a look at the predicted playing XI for Chennai Super Kings ahead of their match against Delhi Capitals.

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway

Top and middle-order: Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja

Power hitters: MS Dhoni

Spin options: Maheesh Theekshana

Fast bowlers: Dwayne Pretorious, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary

CSK Predicted XI vs DC: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Pretorious, Rajvardhan Hangargekar/Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Changes from last match: All-rounder Shivam Dube has played a couple of good knocks and he can make a return to the eleven if Chennai alter their batting attack. Hangargekar, 18, is also waiting for an opportunity at the Super Kings. After Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh, Hangargekar can also add depth to the bowling unit.

