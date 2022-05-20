CSK Predicted XI vs RR, IPL 2022: Spotlight on Dhoni as Chennai aim to finish strong; 19-year-old in line for debut

Four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings look to end their campaign on a positive note as they take on Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday. While the Royals are staring at a top-two finish, Super Kings can turn out to be 'party poopers' in their final game. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MS Dhoni-led side has notched up just four wins this season and remains ninth in the league standings. The game won't make a difference to Chennai's position in the table but the spotlight will be on Dhoni, who remains a huge crowd puller despite being in the latter stage of his illustrious career. It remains to be seen if the Chennai talisman continues to lead or dives into mentorship moving forward. The 40-year-old Dhoni was handed the reins of the CSK yet again after Ravindra Jadeja ‘relinquished’ the captaincy to focus on his game.

Talking about Chennai's batting attack, Ruturaj Gaikwad's skill-set will be tested against the likes of Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult. Furthermore, Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal will also look to consolidate his position at the top of the wicket-takers list. In their final game of the season, Chennai will expect their veterans to shoulder some more responsibility. While Devon Conway has enjoyed a stellar patch, MS Dhoni (206), Ambati Rayudu (271) and Robin Uthappa (230) haven't had a great IPL season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the bowling front, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh and 'Baby Malinga' Matheesha Pathirana will hope to keep Jos Buttler quiet. Mahesh Theekshana, who has plucked 12 wickets so far in the season, can also strike blows with his unorthodox action. Chennai made four changes in the previous game and if the team management alters the combination again, we could see a new face in the eleven. Rajvardhan Hangargekar made waves with his seam-bowling prowess and hard-hitting abilities during the latest Under-19 World Cup. Chennai roped him for INR 1.5 crores in the February auction after a three-team bidding war.

Ahead of their game against Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium, we take a look at the probable playing XI for Chennai Super Kings...

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway

Middle-order: Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan

Power-hitter: MS Dhoni

Spin options: Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki/Maheesh Theekshana

Pace: Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana/Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary

CSK probable XI vs RR: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki/Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana/Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary

Changes in playing XI: Leggie Prashant Solanki earned debut against Gujarat and returned 0/18 in his four. He may sit out if Maheesh Theekshana returns to the eleven. Also, Matheesha Pathirana goes out if Rajvardhan Hangargekar gets his first game of the season. Simarjeet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary remain the backbone of the fast bowling attack.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON