CSK ready to take ‘Ravindra Jadeja’ risk to chase Rishabh Pant after shock rumours of DC releasing India star: Report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are approaching a rather tense phase as they prepare for the upcoming IPL season, with speculation mounting around potential changes to the team’s core. Traditionally, CSK have prioritised stability, consistently retaining key players to maintain a strong squad identity. Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad(AFP)

However, as MS Dhoni approaches the end of his IPL career and grapples with fitness issues, CSK are reportedly considering a new face to take the franchise forward. Among the targets, star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, currently a pillar for Delhi Capitals (DC), has emerged as a high-priority option, according to a report from Indian Express.

Pant, who debuted for DC in 2016 and has since become an invaluable asset, could be the ideal candidate to take up the mantle from Dhoni. The young wicketkeeper-batter will reportedly be released by the Capitals, who have decided to move on from Pant.

If Pant becomes available in the auction, CSK is expected to go all out, setting aside a substantial portion of their purse, possibly exceeding ₹20 crore. However, this ambitious pursuit comes with strategic challenges, particularly regarding CSK's retention and release decisions.

The franchise is reportedly certain to retain captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, emerging fast-bowler Matheesha Pathirana, and Dhoni himself, potentially as an uncapped player. The decision to retain all three could then allow CSK a significant cash reserve to splurge on Pant.

Retain Jadeja, or buy him at RTM?

A significant aspect of CSK's planning involves Ravindra Jadeja. While Jadeja has been a vital presence for CSK over the years, recent limitations in his T20 batting have raised questions about his future. CSK is exploring the possibility of releasing him into the auction pool and then using a Right to Match (RTM) card to repurchase him, a tactic they successfully employed with players like Dwayne Bravo and Faf du Plessis in 2018.

This could allow CSK to re-sign Jadeja at a reduced cost, thereby freeing up funds for a high-stakes bid on Pant.

Nevertheless, loyalty and emotional ties with Jadeja remain factors. CSK is prepared to retain him outright if the RTM strategy proves unfeasible, and Dhoni is likely involved in the negotiations.

The franchise is keen to secure its future with a dynamic leader, and if they manage to add Pant to the roster, it would mark a monumental shift.