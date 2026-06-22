CSK refuse to bow to fan fury as Stephen Fleming set to continue despite back-to-back painful IPL disasters

Stephen Fleming is set to continue as the head coach of Chennai Super Kings despite growing criticism from sections of the fanbase after two disappointing Indian Premier League seasons. According to a Cricbuzz report, the franchise is not expected to make any change at the top, with Fleming retaining the confidence of the CSK management. Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings. (X Images)

The development comes after CSK’s recent struggles triggered calls for change, including social media campaigns demanding Fleming’s removal. The five-time IPL champions finished 10th in 2025 and eighth in the just-concluded season, a sharp fall for a franchise that built its reputation around consistency, stability and repeated playoff appearances.

However, CSK appear unwilling to make a panic-driven decision. Fleming, who has been associated with the franchise since the inaugural IPL season in 2008 and took over as head coach in 2009, is expected to remain in charge at least for the next season. His contract is renewed annually, and the report states that it is set to be extended once again this year.

CSK back Fleming as Dhoni influence remains strong The decision also underlines the continued influence of MS Dhoni in CSK’s cricketing affairs. Dhoni and Fleming have shared one of the most successful captain-coach partnerships in IPL history, and their professional relationship remains central to the franchise’s decision-making structure.

Fleming’s position had come under scrutiny during the season, but the former New Zealand captain had defended his methods and accepted criticism as part of the job. Speaking earlier during IPL 2026, Fleming had said, “Criticism is fair when you don't do well,” while insisting that he remained deeply connected with the changing demands of T20 cricket.

He had also rejected the suggestion that his methods had become outdated, saying, “I do feel in touch with the game.” Fleming pointed to his year-round involvement with other Super Kings franchises as one of the reasons he continues to remain updated with global T20 trends.

The 51-year-old is currently in the United States, where he is coaching Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket. CSK’s season review is expected to take place only after the conclusion of the ongoing MLC season. However, Fleming’s future is not expected to be part of that debate, with his continuation being viewed inside the franchise as almost a foregone conclusion.

Fleming had also spoken earlier about not craving personal credit for CSK’s success, saying it was “purely the players” who deserved the biggest recognition. He added that he had been fortunate to work with “one of the greatest captains” in Dhoni, while stressing that coaches ultimately get judged through the performances of players on the field.

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Meanwhile, CSK have reportedly received a few trade enquiries, but no approach has been made for Hardik Pandya. There was also speculation around a possible swap involving Khaleel Ahmed and David Miller between CSK and Delhi Capitals, but both franchises have denied that possibility.

For now, CSK’s stated position is that they will not spare any player for trade. The report, however, noted that the franchise had taken a similar stance before the Ravindra Jadeja deal materialised last season, leaving room for situations to evolve as the IPL trade window progresses.

The larger message from CSK, though, is clear. Despite fan frustration and back-to-back underwhelming seasons, the franchise is choosing continuity over an overhaul. Fleming remains central to that plan, and with Dhoni’s influence still carrying major weight, CSK are backing their trusted old structure to find a way back.