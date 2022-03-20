‘Even BCCI got itself involved to help us’: CSK stuck in unwanted situation as star all-rounder's arrival gets delayed

With less than a week remaining for the start of the Indian Premier League, defending champions Chennai Super Kings find themselves in an unwanted situation. The franchise's star all-rounder Moeen Ali is yet to join the CSK camp as there has been a delay in the clearance of his travel documents by the Indian High Commission in the UK.

Moeen was the among the players, who were retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL mega auction. He was drafted for ₹8 crore.

"He had applied for his visa on February 28. It has been more than 20 days since the application was submitted. He has been a frequent traveller to India and yet he has not got the travel papers. We are hoping he will join the team soon. He has told us that he will take the very next flight after getting the papers," Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of CSK, was quoted as saying in a report in Cricbuzz on Saturday (March 19).

Also Read | 'More than where you bat, it's important how you bat': Jaffer gives his verdict on KKR star triggering No. 3 debate

"Even the BCCI has got itself involved to help us. We are hoping that he will get the papers by Monday," he added.

The franchise have set-up their camp in Surat for the last one month and will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Also Read | ‘KL Rahul was playing slow for Punjab Kings’: Ex-KKR batter makes stern assessment about Lucknow Super Giants captain

A similar situation also seems to affect Gujarat Titans as a member of the coaching staff has been stuck in London. The new franchise had recently expanded their coaching staffs and had appointed Abdul Naim of UK and Mithun Manhas of Delhi.

Manhas (42) has joined the squad in Ahmedabad. But Naim, who had previously worked for Sunrisers Hyderabad, is yet to get clearance for travel in UK.

"We are sure the issue will get resolved soon," a Titans official was quoted as saying in the same report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON