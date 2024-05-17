'CSK told me not to accept offer from Delhi': Sehwag reveals he, not MS Dhoni, was Chennai's first-choice captaincy pick

Over the past years, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has become synonymous with the Chennai Super Kings. Since being roped in by the franchise in the inaugural edition of the league in 2008, Dhoni has led the CSK to a joint-record five IPL titles, with the most recent win coming last year. Dhoni, fondly called ‘Thala’ by the CSK fans, is adored by the franchise's loyalists, and in recent years, the loudest cheers and fervent support from CSK supporters have been primarily reserved for their iconic wicketkeeper-batter. MS Dhoni (L) with Virender Sehwag during IPL 2012(Getty)

However, former India opener Virender Sehwag has made an interesting revelation on the franchise's picks ahead of the opening season. CSK did successfully bid for Dhoni at the auction, but the former Indian captain was not the side's first choice; Sehwag revealed that VB Chandrashekar, the former India cricketer who was given the responsibility to buy players at CSK, had phone-called him before the auction.

“VB Chandrashekhar was selecting the players for CSK. He phone-called me and said, 'we want you to play for CSK. Delhi Daredevils want you to be their icon. Don't accept the offer'. I was like, fine, we will see,” Sehwag revealed in a chat with Fever FM.

Sehwag said that he, indeed, received an offer from Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), and accepted it. Consequentially, he didn't enter the auction, prompting CSK to bid for Dhoni instead.

“Finally, I received the offer from Delhi Daredevils to be their icon player and I accepted it. I didn't go into the auction. If I were a part of the auction, CSK would've bought me and made me the captain of the side. But then, they bought MS Dhoni and made him the captain,” Sehwag said.

Sehwag was part of the Delhi side for six seasons, leaving the franchise in 2013 to join Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings). His last season in the league came in 2015, following which he took up a coaching role at the Kings. Dhoni, meanwhile, led the CSK to their first title in 2011; during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, CSK were banned on corruption charges, and Dhoni played for Rising Pune Supergiants during that time. He returned to the Super Kings in 2018, leading them to the title in the same season. He has since added two more titles (in 2021 and 2023).

Dhoni in IPL 2024

Dhoni continues to play for the CSK and has been brilliant in his batting cameos for the side this season. He has 136 runs to his name in 13 innings, including 8 not-outs at a blistering strike rate of 226.27. CSK, now led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, are eyeing a place in the playoffs and will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a virtual knockout match on Saturday.