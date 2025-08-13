CSK turn down RR’s bid for Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja in proposed Sanju Samson trade; other IPL sides keen: Report

Talks over Sanju Samson’s possible exit from Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction are gathering momentum. According to a Cricbuzz report, Chennai Super Kings — the franchise most strongly linked to the saga — were approached for a trade but promptly rejected Rajasthan’s proposal to swap their captain for one of three players. Where could Sanju Samson land if Rajasthan Royals release him before IPL 2026?

Days after it was first reported that Samson had formally asked the Royals to release or trade him amid deepening cracks in their relationship, franchise lead owner Manoj Badale has personally reached out to all nine other IPL teams, spearheading negotiations himself.

The fresh report claims Badale even floated specific player names in exchange for Samson and has come close to striking a deal. Chennai were among the teams contacted, with Badale seeking Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, or Shivam Dube. However, the five-time champions are unwilling to part with any of them, leaving the high-profile move from Jaipur to Chennai at a stalemate — unless CSK returns with an alternative offer or bids for Samson in the auction.

The report adds it is unlikely Samson’s name will enter the auction, as multiple franchises have already shown interest in signing him directly. Technically, he could still remain at Rajasthan, since players have limited leverage in such situations, but tensions between the two parties have reportedly grown over several issues, including the decision to release Jos Buttler.

"Letting him go has been one of the most challenging decisions for me. During the England series, I told him over dinner that I was still not over it. If I could change one thing in the IPL, I would change the rule of releasing players every three years," Samson had told Star Sports before last IPL season.

Despite the media chatter, Sanju Samson has remained tight-lipped on the situation, instead praising the franchise during a recent podcast with R Ashwin. He also spoke highly of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old left-handed batter who replaced him at the top of the order.