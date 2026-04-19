CSK under fire for 'careless' handling of Ayush Mhatre's injury after his IPL 2026 campaign all but over: 'Shocked'

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has put Chennai Super Kings’ handling of Ayush Mhatre under the scanner after the youngster’s painful presence in the middle against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026. The incident came in CSK’s 10-run defeat in Hyderabad, a result that further deepened the pressure on a campaign already searching for stability. In the middle of that chase, Mhatre’s discomfort became one of the defining visuals of the night. Ayush Mhatre gets injured during the IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (ANI Picture Service)

Mhatre, who has been one of the few bright stories for CSK this season, came out to bat with visible strapping on his knee and still played a rapid hand. But as the innings progressed, he appeared to be struggling badly while running between the wickets. The physio came out more than once, yet he continued batting before eventually being dismissed after making 30.

That sequence left Ashwin furious. “Ayush Mhatre’s injury, I hope he is back, but by the look of it, I fear he will be out for a while, Ahswin said on his YouTube channel.

He then pointed out that Mhatre had already been used as an Impact Player in recent matches and suggested the signs had been there. “While coming into bat, he came with a strap on his knee. For 2-3 matches, he has been playing as an Impact Sub. People are asking, ‘Why is he an Impact Player? Is he not a good fielder?’ His injury has been a concern.”

Ashwin’s sharpest criticism was reserved for the decision to let Mhatre continue despite the visible limp. “It couldn’t have been a cramp because he did not field at all. Even if he had gotten cramps even when not fielding, then we have to look at his hydration. Okay, it’s not a cramp. Let’s assume it was an injury. Your physios come in and checked him. He was limping badly, you are asking him to play another ball and making him run between wickets!”

Mhatre should have been retired out Ashwin said the decision should have been taken before the situation got worse, especially given Mhatre’s importance to CSK’s season. The youngster has already produced notable knocks this campaign, including a 59 against the Delhi Capitals and a 38 against the Kolkata Knight Riders, making him one of the side’s few clear batting positives.

“I couldn’t understand. Should he have not retired out when he was limping? In this season. Ayush Mhatre has been one of the stars. I don’t understand how they can handle him so carelessly. I was shocked,” Ashwin said.

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He further added, “Everyone in the commentary box kept their mic on the table and watched what was happening with complete shock. Very, very surprising.”

Ashwin also widened the criticism beyond one moment, suggesting CSK’s injury handling has been a recurring concern. He referenced Deepak Chahar’s interrupted run with the franchise and argued that injury management starts long before match day. The last part is Ashwin’s assessment, but the immediate flashpoint was clear: for him, CSK let a visibly struggling young batter stay out there far too long.