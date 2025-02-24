Dubai [UAE], : Following a match-winning century by star India batter Virat Kohli against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy, all-rounder Axar Patel, who was his partner at the other end, detailed what it was like batting with the batting legend as he neared his milestone, saying that he was also doing his own math to help Virat get his century. CT 2025: "Main bhi thoda math kar raha tha...": Axar reveals helping Virat get his century against Pakistan

During the India-Pakistan clash, a 114-run partnership for the third wicket effectively sealed the match in India's favour while chasing 242 runs, but India lost Iyer and Hardik Pandya towards the end in quick succession. When Axar walked to the field, India needed 19 runs to complete the chase and Virat needed 14 to complete his century.

What followed was a very careful strike rotation, with Pakistan even throwing some wides in order to reduce the deficit and deny Virat his hundred. At one point, Axar even denied a double to Virat, wanting to keep the batter on strike to complete his century. In the 42nd over, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi threw three wides, reducing the deficit to four runs needed at the end of the over.

In the 43rd over, Virat started with a single, and Axar followed it with a single and then Virat finally went down the track, slamming the ball through extra cover for a four to bring his 51st ODI ton and win for India too.

Speaking after the game in a video posted by ICC, Axar said, "It was the first time I got to watch a high-pressure game from the dressing room where Virat bhaiya scored a century. I had a lot of fun, and the way he was running between the wickets after fielding for 50 overs is a testament to his fitness."

"At the end, actually main bhi thoda maths kar raha tha unke hundred ke liye . I was hoping that I don't edge the ball or something. So, it was quite fun," Axar added.

Coming to the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy clash, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan was off to a fine start, with Babar Azam unleashing some fine drives in the 41-run opening partnership. After two quick wickets, Pakistan was 47/2.

Skipper Mohammed Rizwan and Saud Shakeel had a 104-run partnership, but they ate up a lot of deliveries. After the end of this partnership, Khushdil Shah did put up a fight with Salman Agha and Naseem Shah , but they were bundled out for 241 runs in 49.4 overs.

Chasing 242 runs, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma early. Then 69-run stand between Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli and a 114-run stand between Virat and Iyer helped India secure an easy four-wicket win with six wickets and 45 balls to spare.

