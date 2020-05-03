e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Current situation an opportunity to fix Australia’s club and state cricket setups, feels Langer

Current situation an opportunity to fix Australia’s club and state cricket setups, feels Langer

There was a time when the country would field an ‘A’ squad alongside its main team for an annual limited overs triangular series in the Australian summer.

cricket Updated: May 03, 2020 17:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Melbourne
Justin Langer looks on during an Australian Test team training session at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Justin Langer looks on during an Australian Test team training session at the Sydney Cricket Ground.(Getty Images)
         

Australia coach Justin Langer is looking at the COVID-19 pandemic as “an amazing opportunity” to fix the issues that have seeped into the country’s once thriving state and club level setups.

There was a time when the country would field an ‘A’ squad alongside its main team for an annual limited overs triangular series in the Australian summer.

“It wasn’t that long ago that we prided ourselves on having an amazing club cricket system that fed into state domestic cricket, which fed into the best of the best playing for Australia,” Langer told ABC Grandstand on Fox Sports.

“I see it (the current situation) as an amazing opportunity. I can see it (domestic cricket setup) actually going back that way.

“More emphasis back on club cricket, more emphasis on state cricket then get the best of the best in Australia. That would be my vision for the next five years,” the former opener, who played at a time when Australia were a dominant force in world cricket, added.

In normal circumstances, the Australian players would have assembled in Brisbane before flying to Bangladesh for a two-match Test series.

But like all other sporting engagements, the pandemic has also led to the postponement of that tour.

“We’ve got to make sure they’re all in tip-top condition. I actually can’t wait to see how they come back without all the bells and whistles... it’s going to be a really good indication of the hungry, self-resilient and self-reliant players,” the coach said.

Under Langer’s guidance, Australia recently grabbed the number one position in Tests at the expense of India.

Langer has been regularly offering feedback during Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts’ discussions with staff, while also staying in touch with players and helping them with his advice amid this pandemic.

“We’ve got to keep moving the ship in the right direction ... our guys come back off their leave on May 18.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
LIVE: Time to reopen Delhi, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
LIVE: Time to reopen Delhi, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘Last Holi, he came unannounced. It was his last visit’: Col Sharma’s kin
‘Last Holi, he came unannounced. It was his last visit’: Col Sharma’s kin
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
Gambhir believes credit for Rohit’s success should go to former captain
Gambhir believes credit for Rohit’s success should go to former captain
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news