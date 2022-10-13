'Cut down on the IPL': Former Pakistan bowler's blunt statement, 'Big player like Bumrah is not part of the team'

India are in Australia gearing up for the 2022 T20 World Cup but they have been handed a few blows before they even started making their travel arrangements. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was injured even before the team was announced and later, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out as well.

In the latest blow, Deepak Chahar, who was expected to play a role in the tournament, was also ruled out, with Shardul Thakur coming in as standbye. A number of fans and former players have said that Indian players' heavy involvement in the IPL may have played a role in them breaking down just as a big tournament approaches. Bumrah was earlier unavailable in the 2022 Asia cup as well.

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has joined the chorus, stating that the Indian think tank should try and curtail the number of matches Bumrah plays in the IPL and give him rest during inconsequential matches in bilateral series.

“It is unfortunate for Deepak Chahar. He performed well with ball and with bat and was becoming a contender for Australia. But then injuries are not in our hands and that is what has happened with him. He is very injury prone and that needs to be looked into,” said Kaneria on his Youtube channel.

Kaneria took the example of Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who gave the IPL 2022 mega auction a miss as wanted to play as much international cricket as possible.

“Mitchell Starc didn't play the IPL and kept himself fit and ready for the World Cup. This is called giving priority to national duties. A big bowler like Jasprit Bumrah is not part of the team now. He wasn't available for the Asia Cup either -and that made a huge difference. Now, before a major event like the T20 World Cup, he is not available. Cut down the number of matches that you play in the IPL and in international dead rubbers. Keep him ready for international events,” said Kaneria.

