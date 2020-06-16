e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / D K Jain gets one year extension as BCCI ethics officer and ombudsman

D K Jain gets one year extension as BCCI ethics officer and ombudsman

Jain was appointed by the Supreme Court in February 2019 as BCCI’s first ever ombudsman. He was later given the additional role of ethics officer. His term had ended on February 29 this year but his contract was renewed only last week.

cricket Updated: Jun 16, 2020 20:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A policeman walks past a logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during a governing council meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.
A policeman walks past a logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during a governing council meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
         

Former Supreme Court judge D K Jain will continue as BCCI’s ethics officer and ombudsman after getting a one-year extension from the cricket Board.

Jain was appointed by the Supreme Court in February 2019 as BCCI’s first ever ombudsman. He was later given the additional role of ethics officer. His term had ended on February 29 this year but his contract was renewed only last week.

“I resumed office last week and it is another one-year term as ethics officer and ombudsman. Considering the COVID-19 situation, I will be conducting hearings virtually,” Jain told PTI.

Jain still has pending cases to close. He has not yet given his verdict on conflict of interest accusations against Mayank Parikh, a former liaison officer of the Indian cricket team. One of the complaints against Parikh was that he ran six clubs in Mumbai .

“Parikh’s case has been pending and expect it to be closed shortly,” added Jain.

Jain’s tenure in 2019 had started with the “Koffee with Karan” controversy involving KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, who were called back from the tour of Australia and suspended for making loose comments on women during the chat show.He had also heard ‘conflict of interest’ cases involving former Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members Sachin Tendulkar, now BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. A similar complaint was also filed against Word Cup winning captain Kapil Dev but was later rendered infructuous.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India blames China for violent face-off in eastern Ladakh, says PLA tried to change status quo
India blames China for violent face-off in eastern Ladakh, says PLA tried to change status quo
‘Ground-breaking’: Trial shows drug cuts death risk by third in Covid cases
‘Ground-breaking’: Trial shows drug cuts death risk by third in Covid cases
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
‘Pak should practise good neighbourliness towards us’: India at UNHRC
‘Pak should practise good neighbourliness towards us’: India at UNHRC
Green shoots in economy, 2-wheeler sales at 70% of pre-lockdown numbers: PM
Green shoots in economy, 2-wheeler sales at 70% of pre-lockdown numbers: PM
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Casualties on our side too, says Chinese media on LAC clash with India
Casualties on our side too, says Chinese media on LAC clash with India
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In