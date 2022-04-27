'Steyn has told Umran 'I don't want you to worry about line-length, just bowl as quick as you can'': Ex-England bowler

Umran Malik has been one of the biggest positives to have emerged out of this edition of the IPL. The SRH bowler has bowled with pace, intensity and disciplined and has only gotten better with each outing. In seven matches, Umran has bagged 10 wickets including a best of 4/28 against the Punjab Kings. Having worked closely with SRH bowling coach Dale Steyn has worked wonders for the 22-year-old quick, with the South Africa great lavishing praise on Umran and has nothing but promising things to say about the youngster and his performances in the IPL 2022. (Also Read: SRH vs GT IPL 2022 Live Score)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not only Umran, but SRH has a whole possess a formidable fast bowling attack with the likes of Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan dishing out impressive performances, and it is something that has impressed Graeme Swann. The former England spinner is thrilled with the bowling arsenal SRH have at their disposal, of which Umran stands out.

Also Read: 'Pull out of IPL. Not only Virat, I'll tell that do any player wanting to prolong international career' - Ravi Shastri

"On the way to the ground, I'm genuinely excited to watch SRH bowl. Not only have they got 8 foot 15 Jansen bowling good pace left-arm, but Umran Malik, he has brought to the IPL something that we have not seen for a few years," Swann, who has over 400 international wickets, told Cricket.com.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"A fresh fast bowler, out-and-out pace. Dale Steyn has said to him, 'I don't want you to worry about line and length, get the seam up, bowl as quick as you can. That's your strongest suit.' But he's got good control, he's got good areas and he is rapid. I love that. For me to say that straight away, Sunrisers over Gujarat, shows how good they are. Gujarat's bowling has been phenomenal. On paper, they are the best bowling unit."

SRH began the IPL 2022 with consecutive defeats, but have since managed to secure five wins on the bounce to be currently placed third on the points-table behind Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON