 Dale Steyn's 'put aside ego' remark for MI camp after Hardik Pandya's appointment as captain | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Dale Steyn's 'put aside ego' remark for MI camp after Hardik Pandya's appointment as captain

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 16, 2024 01:21 PM IST

Dale Steyn asserted that it would be a big challenge for Hardik Pandya to return to Mumbai Indians with an added responsibility of leading the side.

Veteran South Africa pacer Dale Steyn gave his take on the change in leadership dynamics at Mumbai Indians camp for the upcoming season of IPL. Mumbai Indians made a big move by trading Hardik Pandya back to the franchise after the IPL Players' auction which shocked the cricketing world. Hardik led Gujarat Titans to back-to-back finals in the last two seasons and guided them to title triumph in the 2022 edition.

Hardik Pandya will be leading Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.
Hardik Pandya will be leading Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.

The Mumbai-based franchise also made a massive change to their leadership group by appointing Hardik as their new captain in place of Rohit Sharma who led them to joint-most five league titles.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Steyn asserted that it would be a big challenge for Hardik to return to Mumbai and this time as a skipper. The Proteas pace legend feels that the training camp might help him sort the dynamics in the team if there are any tussles after Hardik replaced Rohit as the skipper.

"I think it will be challenging - the whole dynamics of leaving Mumbai and then coming back to Mumbai. I hope they had some sort of a camp a month before the IPL. So, anything that's bothering anyone kind of gets ironed out before the first game," the former fast bowler was quoted as saying by PTI.

Also Read | MS Dhoni handed unusual 'take back seat, promote someone to captain' advice amid fitness concerns before IPL 2024

Several reports suggested that Hardik's appointment didn't go down well with some senior players in the Mumbai camp.

Meanwhile, Steyn suggested that the big players know how to keep their egos aside and work together for the betterment of the side.

"You've got big personalities, guys who have done the decision-making before and now in a different role."It might be that little needle that we might not be able to see or hear on TV. But, these international cricketers know how to put aside their ego, and I think Mumbai will be just fine," he added.

Mumbai have already started training for the upcoming season with Hardik Pandya already joining the camp alongside other young stars. Rohit Sharma and a couple of other senior stars will join the camp soon. The five-time champions will start their campaign on March 24 against Pandya's former franchise Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Dale Steyn's 'put aside ego' remark for MI camp after Hardik Pandya's appointment as captain
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On