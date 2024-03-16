Dale Steyn's 'put aside ego' remark for MI camp after Hardik Pandya's appointment as captain

Veteran South Africa pacer Dale Steyn gave his take on the change in leadership dynamics at Mumbai Indians camp for the upcoming season of IPL. Mumbai Indians made a big move by trading Hardik Pandya back to the franchise after the IPL Players' auction which shocked the cricketing world. Hardik led Gujarat Titans to back-to-back finals in the last two seasons and guided them to title triumph in the 2022 edition. Hardik Pandya will be leading Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.

The Mumbai-based franchise also made a massive change to their leadership group by appointing Hardik as their new captain in place of Rohit Sharma who led them to joint-most five league titles.

Steyn asserted that it would be a big challenge for Hardik to return to Mumbai and this time as a skipper. The Proteas pace legend feels that the training camp might help him sort the dynamics in the team if there are any tussles after Hardik replaced Rohit as the skipper.

"I think it will be challenging - the whole dynamics of leaving Mumbai and then coming back to Mumbai. I hope they had some sort of a camp a month before the IPL. So, anything that's bothering anyone kind of gets ironed out before the first game," the former fast bowler was quoted as saying by PTI.

Several reports suggested that Hardik's appointment didn't go down well with some senior players in the Mumbai camp.

Meanwhile, Steyn suggested that the big players know how to keep their egos aside and work together for the betterment of the side.

"You've got big personalities, guys who have done the decision-making before and now in a different role."It might be that little needle that we might not be able to see or hear on TV. But, these international cricketers know how to put aside their ego, and I think Mumbai will be just fine," he added.

Mumbai have already started training for the upcoming season with Hardik Pandya already joining the camp alongside other young stars. Rohit Sharma and a couple of other senior stars will join the camp soon. The five-time champions will start their campaign on March 24 against Pandya's former franchise Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.