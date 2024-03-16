MS Dhoni handed unusual 'take back seat, promote someone to captain' advice amid fitness concerns before IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings' captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to make a blockbuster return to competitive cricket in the 2024 Indian Premier League. Dhoni will make a much-awaited comeback to the field on March 23 when his side faces Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of the league in Chennai. MS Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings colours during IPL 2023(Chennai Super Kings Twitter)

Dhoni's return preceded a challenging few months for the India great. He underwent a knee surgery last year and there were significant speculations over whether he would be available as a player in the 2024 edition. Defying the odds, 42-year-old Dhoni joined the CSK camp earlier this month, but it is obvious that his knees will only continue to wear out as he continues to play.

As such, Dhoni's former CSK teammate Ambati Rayudu has provided a unique suggestion for the wicketkeeper-batter to ensure he remains fit for longer durations and remains available for the side in crucial situations.

“With the impact player rule, he can take a back seat and promote someone to captain their side in the middle," Rayudu said in an appearance on Star Sports' ‘Press Room’.

"So this year might be a transition year for CSK if it’s his last year, if he decides to play for a few more years, I think he would be the captain. I would personally like him to see as a captain.”

Dhoni has given no indications on whether the 2024 edition would be his last in the league. It was believed that the India great would hang his boots after leading the Super Kings to their record-equalling fifth title last year, but it is evident Dhoni isn't done yet.

Will play even if 10% fit

Rayudu stated that Dhoni will play for CSK even if he is “10%” fit, stating that he played through a “very bad knee injury” during the 2023 season as well.

“I think if he has decided to play this season and if he is even 10% fit, he will definitely play the full season and knowing him, injury will not keep him out of the game, and he has played through many injuries. Even during last season he was playing with a very bad knee injury, so I don’t think anything will stop him from playing this full season,” said Rayudu.