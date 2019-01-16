Dale Steyn, Quinton de Kock rested for first two ODIs against Pakistan

South African cricketers Dale Steyn and Quinton de Kock have been rested for the first two one-day internationals (ODI) against Pakistan.

The Proteas have called-up Aiden Markram and Duanne Olivier in their place, ICC reported on Wednesday.

Olivier, who is yet to make his white-ball debut, picked up 23 wickets against Pakistan from the recent three Tests, which included three five-wicket haul and one 10-wicket match haul.

However, in de Kock’s absence, Heinrich Klaasen could be the gloveman and Kagiso Rabada is likely to step in Steyn’s shoes to lead the bowling attack.

Following is the updated squad for the first two ODIs against Pakistan:

Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Duanne Olivier, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen

South Africa and Pakistan are scheduled to play the first ODI in Port Elizabeth on January 19, followed by the second match in Durban on January 22.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 21:22 IST