Dale Steyn to hand over ‘choker’ tag to New Zealand if they fail to beat India in T20 World Cup final: ‘It’s impossible'

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn made a bold prediction, saying there's no chance of New Zealand beating India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. New Zealand entered the summit clash for the second time in the T20 World Cup history by beating favourites South Africa in the first semi-final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Steyn said that if the Kiwis fail to defeat India on Sunday, then he would happily hand over the ‘chokers’ tag to the Black Caps. New Zealand will face India in the T20 World Cup final. (REUTERS)

Steyn said that New Zealand have been in more World Cup finals than the Proteas, and hence the dreaded C word can be applied to the Kiwis if they come up short in yet another ICC event final. Earlier, New Zealand played the finals of the 2019 50-over World Cup, 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy, and came up short on all three occasions.

The legendary South African pacer, who has more than 400 Test wickets to his name, also said that he really wants New Zealand to lift the title. Still, it's “impossible” that they would get the better of India in Ahmedabad.

Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar goes hard at T20 World Cup organisers for refusing to learn from earlier mistake “Look, let's be honest here. New Zealand. Everyone likes to call South Africa chokers, but I am going to say it. New Zealand haven't won many World Cups themselves, and they have been in more finals than we have. So, no offence, New Zealand, but please go on to win this,” said Steyn in a chat with AB de Villiers on the latter's YouTube channel.

“Otherwise, I am formally handing over that card to you; it's yours. I love New Zealand, but they won't beat India. It would require a monumental choke from India. I am calling it; it's possible. I really want them to win, but do I think they'll beat India? No,” he added.

‘Hate New Zealand’ AB de Villiers agreed with Steyn, saying he really hates New Zealand for getting the better of South Africa 11 years ago in the 2015 50-over World Cup. It is worth mentioning that the Black Caps defeated South Africa in the semi-final, but lost to Australia in the summit clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

de Villiers stated that there was no chance that New Zealand were going to beat Australia, and if there was one team who could have defeated Michael Clarke's side, then it would have been the Proteas.

“I hate New Zealand for that. In 2015, they were never going to beat Australia in that final. And I mean, guys will hate me for saying this, but there was only one team that was going to beat Australia in Australia, and that was South Africa, alright. And now we find New Zealand in the final again, and they will play India in India, ” said de Villiers.

“Lots of respect for New Zealand as a sporting reason. Both you and I are going to be killed, Dale, if they go on to win the T20 World Cup,” he added.

On Thursday, India entered the T20 World Cup 2026 final after beating England in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium. If the Men in Blue win on Sunday, then India would become the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title and also win the tournament on home soil.