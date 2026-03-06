Sunil Gavaskar goes hard at T20 World Cup organisers for refusing to learn from earlier mistake

Sunil Gavaskar was once again left miffed with what he felt was an amateurish act from the organisers of the T20 World Cup. The former India captain was not a fan of the DJ screaming ‘BOOM-BOOM Bumrah’ in the middle of the over during the second semi-final between India and England at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Jasprit Bumrah was in the middle of his third over – the 16th of the innings – when England’s Jacob Bethell threatened to run away with the match. After the third ball, as Bumrah was walking back to his run-up, the DJ was in full flow, trying to get the crowd behind him. However, Gavaskar wasn’t pleased one bit and felt it wasn’t necessary in the middle of the over. Sunil Gavaskar wasn't impressed (AFP)

“The DJ systems are encouraging the spectators to say Boom Boom Bumrah in between deliveries. Not really sure it’s a good thing for the game. Between overs, yes, but not between deliveries. This is a World Cup,” he said on commentary.

Gavaskar’s criticism comes days after he expressed his displeasure with the laser show during the middle of the India vs West Indies Super 8 match, saying the sharp rays could affect players' eyesight. India, in chase of 196, were 53/2 at the end of the Powerplay, when the Eden Gardens was treated to a laser show. It went on for three whole minutes before facing Gavaskar’s ire.

“The laser show during the two-and-a-half or three minutes of the drinks break… it’s not easy on the batters, or anybody for that matter. To get your eyes used to the light, to get the bright lights again, you have darkness around you,” Gavaskar said.

“You have a laser thing going on. This is the World Cup. And for two and a half minutes, do you need this kind of entertainment? In the Indian Premier League, it’s fine in the middle of the IPL. Not in the knockouts, but in the middle of the IPL, that is fine. But at the moment here, in the World Cup, do we need these laser shows in the middle of the drinks break, at the drinks interval?”

When it comes to cricket, Gavaskar is as old school as one can get. Nothing upsets him more than not following the basics, such as failure to convert ones into twos whenever the opportunity presents itself and keeping the bat on the ground while running between wicket.