Damien Martyn's wife provides update about cricketer's battle with meningitis after being placed in induced coma

Former Australian batter Damien Martyn is "progressing well" with his treatment after being hospitalised on Boxing Day. The 54-year-old had to be placed in an induced coma after suffering meningitis. Martyn's wife, Amanda, stated that the ongoing situation is a “difficult” time for the entire family, but she made sure to thank the Gold Coast University Hospital for its constant support and help. Damien Martyn is recovering well(x images)

For those unaware, meningitis refers to inflammation of the protective membranes (meninges) surrounding the brain and spinal cord, and it is often caused by viruses or bacteria. The person may develop a sudden fever, severe headache, and stiff neck, which can lead to an immediate need for medical care.

“Damien is progressing well with his medical treatment. We also want to express our deepest appreciation to the medical team at Gold Coast University Hospital, who have been nothing short of amazing throughout this challenging time. This has been a trying time, and the family ask that you respect their privacy," Martyn’s wife, Amanda, said in an official statement, as reported by NewsCorp.

Earlier this week, Martyn's former Australian teammate, Adam Gilchrist, also provided an update on his health, stating that he is progressing well and responding in the right manner to the treatment.

“Thank you, everyone, for the heartfelt love and wishes and care for Damien as he goes through a challenging time. He’s still in the hospital. There’ll be more details coming out as they come to hand, but certainly in the last 24 hours, some positive signs are the indications coming out of the various tests he’s having," the former wicketkeeper-batter said on FOX Cricket while commentating during a Big Bash League (BBL) game.

"There’s been so much interest and love for Damien. A fine player, terrific fella. I just hope he can continue his recovery,” he added.

Martyn's record for Australia

Martyn has always been regarded as one of the most aesthetically pleasing players in the sport. He represented Australia in 67 Tests, 208 ODIs and 4 T20Is, scoring more than 9,500 runs across the three formats of the game.

He scored 4406 runs at an average of 46.37 in Tests ever since making his debut in Brisbane in 1992 against the West Indies. He was an integral part of the Australian side, which won a series in India after a 35-year drought in 2004.

He was also a part of the World Cup-winning teams in 1999 and 2003. In the 2003 final against India at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, Martyn hammered 88 runs off 84 balls, sharing an unbeaten 234-run stand for the third wicket with then-captain Ricky Ponting, who himself scored an unbeaten 140.

Martyn announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket all of a sudden. He made the call after playing the second Test of the 2006-07 Ashes series against England at the Adelaide Oval.