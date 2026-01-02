Adam Gilchrist delivered the update everyone had been waiting for on Damien Martyn’s health during Fox Cricket commentary in the Melbourne Renegades bs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League match. Martyn fell ill on Boxing Day and is being treated at Gold Coast University Hospital, where he has been described as being in a serious condition. Gilchrist told viewers on Thursday that Martyn remains in hospital and that there were encouraging signs from tests in the last 24 hours, while noting further information would be shared as it becomes available. Damien Martyn for Australia.(x images)

“He’s still in the hospital. There’ll be more details coming out as they come to hand, but certainly in the last 24 hours, some positive signs are the indications coming out of the various tests he’s having,” Gilchrist said. “There’s been so much interest and love. A fine player, terrific fella. I just hope he can continue a recovery,” he added.

Gilchrist also passed a message from Martyn’s family during the same on-air moment, thanking those who have reached out with support since news emerged of the former Australian batter’s illness.

“On behalf of Damien Martyn, a great friend, a former teammate of a few of us...on behalf of his family, Amanda, his partner, thank you to everyone for the heartfelt love and wishes and care for Damien as he’s gone through and continues to go through a challenging time,” Gilchrist said.

Damien Martyn has been diagnosed with meningitis and was placed in an induced coma as part of his treatment. No detailed medical bulletin has been released publicly, which makes Gilchrist’s comments the clearest public update: Martyn is still in the hospital, but recent tests have shown positive signs.

Martyn, 54, played for Australia from 1992 to 2006 and was known for his timing and calm under pressure. He scored 4,406 runs in 67 Tests at an average of 46.37, with 13 centuries and a top score of 165. In ODIS, he made 5,346 runs in 208 matches at 40.90, with a best of 133 not out.

He is also remembered for key innings in Australia’s biggest wins, including an unbeaten 88 in the 2003 World Cup final against India. On Thursday, the focus was not on his record, but on the hope behind Adam Gilchrist’s words, that Martyn’s recovery continues to move in the right direction.