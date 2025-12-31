Ravichandran Ashwin, VVS Laxman among former stars who rally behind Damien Martyn amid health scare

Former Australian batter, Damien Martyn, has been hospitalised in Queensland and placed in an induced coma as doctors treat him for meningitis, prompting an outpouring of support from across the cricket world. Martyn, 54, reportedly fell ill on Boxing Day and remains in a serious condition at Gold Coast University Hospital. Damien Martyn for Australia.(x images)

A stylish right-handed batter from Australia’s golden era, Damien Martyn played 67 Tests and 208 ODIs between 1992 and 2006. He scored 4,406 Test runs at an average of 46.37 and 13 centuries, and was a part of the 2003 World Cup-winning squad, memorably making 88 not out against India in the final.

Cricket world sends strength, prayers, and best wishes

Messages have come in from former teammates, current players, and administrators, many of them using social media to wish Martyn a swift recovery.

Close friend and former Australian wicketkeeper, Adam Gilchrist, issued an update on behalf of the family, saying Martyn is receiving the best possible care and that his partner and family were aware of the messages pouring in from around the world.

Cricket Australia chief executive, Todd Greenberg, also released a statement expressing sadness at the news and saying the organisation and the wider cricket community were thinking of Martyn and his loved ones.

VVS Laxman's message for Damien Martyn.(x.com)

From India, former batter VVS Laxman posted a message of strength and prayers for Martyn and his family, while Ravichandran Ashwin said his thoughts were with the former Australia star and hoped to see him bounce back.

Ravichandran Ashwin's message for Damien Martyn.(x.com)

Among Australian voices, former teammate Darren Lehmann urged Martyn to keep strong, speaking on 6PR radio, former Australian pacer, Rodney Hogg called the news a shocking one. He then wished all the best for the batter's recovery. Also, ex-England captain Michael Vaughan also sent his support publicly.

Michael Vaughan's message for Damine Martyn.(x.com)

Martyn, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight since retiring, is widely remembered for his elegant strokeplay and calm temperament in the middle-order. For now, the cricket community’s focus is on one thing: hoping the much loved batter wins his biggest fight yet.