'Dande pe daal yahi ball': Stump mic reveals how Pant's chatter helped Chahal nab England's last wicket - Watch

A constant chatterbox behind the stumps, Rishabh Pant was his chirpy self when India were one wicket away from dismissing England for 259 in the series-deciding ODI on Sunday. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a wrong'un to Reece Topley, who played down the wrong line and perished for a golden duck. It was the end of England's innings on 259 and Chahal had an ear-to-ear smile as he celebrated his third scalp of the game at Old Trafford.

It was Pant who had instructed Chahal – a move reminiscent of former skipper MS Dhoni's comments to his bowlers. Before the wicket-taking delivery, stump mic caught Pant telling Chahal, “Dande pe daal yahi ball thoda peeche aur rakhna”. The tweaker nodded in affirmation.

Chahal picked up three wickets for 60, while Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with 4/24 – his career-best figures in the 50-over format. The Baroda all-rounder tasted success with the short ball as he thwarted the home side at regular intervals.

Pandya also made a splendid 71 before Pant sealed the series win with his maiden century in the format. Chasing 260 to win the series-deciding third ODI and claim the rubber, India reached their target with five wickets in hand and 47 balls to spare.

The left-handed batter, who was named the Man-of-the-Match for his sublime 125 off 113 balls, said he would remember the ton for the rest of his life.

"Hopefully I remember (this knock) for the rest of my life. I was focusing on one ball at a time when I was batting. When your team is under pressure and you bat like that .. something I aspire to do," said Pant at the post-match presentation.

Pant reached his century in 106 deliveries, which was his first in 27 ODI games for India. He hit 11 fours and two sixes before hammering five consecutive boundaries against David Willey in the 42nd over. India got over the line with some 7.5 overs to spare and claimed the series 2-1.

