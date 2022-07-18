Watch: Yasir Shah produces Shane Warne-like 'Ball of the Century', clean bowls Mendis in 1st Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Test

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah, who returned to playing Tests, took fans back to the year 1990 as he produced a Shane Warne-like 'Ball of the Century' to dismiss Kusal Mendis during Day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Monday. Shah, who last played Test cricket in August last year, roared back to playing for his country with a rip-roaring delivery that brought back memories of the late great Warne.

Warne had risen to success with the unforgettable special delivery to dismiss England great Mike Gatting during the 1990s Ashes, which would go on to be known as the 'Ball of the Century'. It pitched outside leg-stump and turned viciously to clip the top of off. Now, 32 years later, Shah, bowling over the wicket, produced a similar ball that pitched outside leg-stump, turned enough to square up Mendis and rattle the off-stump. It is to be noted that Warne was a huge admirer of Shah and often spoke highly of him.

Beauty from Yasir Shah like Shane Warne's Ball to Gatting ... pic.twitter.com/EKNgpZqZl6 — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) July 18, 2022

Shah's wicket however, did little to stop Sri Lanka from piling the runs in the second innings as the home team swelled their lead to over 300 runs. The leg-spinner grabbed three wickets while pacer Mohammad Nawaz claimed five but half-centuries from Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal and Mendis took them past 300. At stumps on Day 3, Sri Lanka reached 329/9 with a lead of 333 runs.

Earlier in the match on Day 1, Shah became the fifth-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in Tests, going past the legendary Abdul Qadir when he dismissed Angelo Mathews for a duck. Previously, Sri Lanka managed to take a slender first innings lead of four runs thanks to Chandimal's 76. Shaheen Afridi picked up 4/58 but a strong show with the ball by the hosts, that saw Prabath Jayasuriya claim a five-wicket-haul bowl Pakistan out for 218. The total could have been a lot lower had it not been for Babar Azam's fighting century. The Pakistan captain scored 119 in Pakistan's total of 218.

